Laurinburg Exchange

RED SPRINGS — Police here are offering a cash reward for information leading to the arrest of two men wanted in the recent armed robbery of a local convenient store.

Terry Wayne Rice, 34, of N.C. 72 West in Pembroke and 30-year-old Gene Shelton Fulmer, of Pooh Road in Maxton, are wanted in connection with a Sunday armed robbery at the Jiffy Mart convenience store, according to the Red Springs Police Department. The men are charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon and second-degree kidnapping.

The police department and Red Springs Crime Stoppers are offering a cash reward for information that leads to the men’s arrest. The amount of the reward was not disclosed.

Anyone with information concerning the whereabouts of Rice and Fulmer are asked to contact Lt. McManus at 910-843-3454 or 910-580-2483. All information provided will be considered confidential.

LUMBERTON — Public Schools of Robeson County Board of Education members voted to take steps toward securing funding for the project to build a new career center science, technology and planetarium facility.

In 2020, the school district received a $15 million grant from the state’s Needs-Based Public School Capital Fund to construct a career and technology center. The facility was estimated to cost $82.3 million. Grady Hunt, the School Board’s attorney, said an estimate for the new center is not yet available.

The school district also received $5 million from the North Carolina state budget approved in 2021 to fund the construction of a new planetarium, which will now be included in the career center building.

School board members approved Tuesday moving forward in applying for a $35 million needs-based grant to move the project forward. If the funding is awarded, the district would have about $55 million toward the effort.

LUMBERTON — Robeson County’s chief District Court judge issued an administrative order Tuesday halting court proceedings until Jan. 20, effective immediately.

A “COVID-19 outbreak amongst Robeson County court staff and personnel” is what prompted the action, according to the Order signed by Judge Angelica Chavis McIntyre.

The Order is “intended to address the unprecedented public health threat posed by COVID-19 to court staff, the Bar, and the public who have business in the Robeson County Courthouse.”

It states that a “significant number of members of the Robeson County Bar and employees of the Robeson County Courthouse have either tested positive for COVID-19 or are in quarantine due to positive family members or other exposures.”

ROCKINGHAM — Rockingham City Council unanimously voted in favor of former mayor Steve Morris filling newly-elected Mayor John Hutchinson’s vacated seat on the council.

Hutchinson, formerly the mayor pro tem, defeated Morris in the race for mayor in November 2021, along with challenger Michael McRae.

“[Morris has] humbly offered his commitment, experience and enthusiasm to continue to serve the city,” said Councilman Bennett Deane in his recommendation of the former mayor.

Deane added that he appreciated the other five individuals who expressed interest in this position. Councilwoman Denise Sullivan has taken over as mayor pro tem.

