Prince Harry Heartbreak: Duke Wanted Private Life, Yet Reportedly Lives US Life Otherwise

 2 days ago

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle left their lives in the United Kingdom to obtain more freedom in the United States. They quit their positions as senior working royals, saying they want a more private life, and out of the spotlight.

Prince Harry, Meghan MarkleReuters

But, a PR expert recently told Express UK that the Duke of Sussex's new lifestyle in the Duchess of Sussex's home country entails challenges and difficulties. He is said to be "struggling to settle" in his new home with his wife and children.

Speaking to the publication, Richard Hillgrove asserted that the royal-born Prince has now become a "rabbit in the headlights," and he got caught in it. He, also, deemed the father-of-two "jaded," adding that "he does not look like a happy person at all."

tad
2d ago

You married the wrong woman as she only wants to be in the limelight and attain worldwide fame. Your family was right, you should have taken it slower and gotten to know her better. She had you snookered but others saw through her. I could feel sorry except that you are middle aged and still whining about half a lifetime ago and others endured worse but didn’t have the funds and support that you did.

Kate Parrish
2d ago

Aww love his little heart. Give ‘em ‘privacy’, they seek out attention. Give them attention, they whine about ‘privacy’. Kinda seems like they can’t BE happy.

Mary Rice
2d ago

they dont wamt a private life. if they did they would stay out of the spotlight. both of them want all the attention. magen is the worst shes so hungery for fame an stardom. shes a lier an everyone knows it.

