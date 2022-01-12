Prince Harry Heartbreak: Duke Wanted Private Life, Yet Reportedly Lives US Life Otherwise

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle left their lives in the United Kingdom to obtain more freedom in the United States. They quit their positions as senior working royals, saying they want a more private life, and out of the spotlight.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Reuters

But, a PR expert recently told Express UK that the Duke of Sussex's new lifestyle in the Duchess of Sussex's home country entails challenges and difficulties. He is said to be "struggling to settle" in his new home with his wife and children.

Speaking to the publication, Richard Hillgrove asserted that the royal-born Prince has now become a "rabbit in the headlights," and he got caught in it. He, also, deemed the father-of-two "jaded," adding that "he does not look like a happy person at all."