Farmington, CT

1 dead in trooper-involved crash on I-84

By News 12 Staff
 2 days ago

At least one person died following two separate crashes on I-84, one involving a Connecticut state trooper, police say.

Police have identified the woman as 20-year-old Nia Justice Mcdougald, of Windsor.

The crash happened Tuesday night on I-84 Westbound in Farmington.

Police say Mcdougald's vehicle was struck by a car that was first hit when officers were responding to a separate crash that involved a Connecticut State Police cruiser.

In total, the two crashes involved four vehicles and the highway was shut down but has since reopened.

Mcdougald was transported to Hartford Hospital where she later died.

