If you didn't know already, there is a fun and free winter event underway in Grand Rapids. The World of Winter Festival takes advantage of Michigan’s cold climate to provide interesting ways for people to experience and enjoy the season. This festival aspires to make Grand Rapids a more active winter city - which makes Grand Rapids a more active year-round city. All programming and activities are FREE, socially-distanced for these pandemic times, and geared for both families and adults. World of Winter is organized by Downtown Grand Rapids Inc., the City of Grand Rapids, and numerous community partners.

GRAND RAPIDS, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO