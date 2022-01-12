ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

UK’s over-85 population projected to nearly double in 25 years

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MHuTK_0djWF16q00

The UK’s elderly population could nearly double in size over the next 25 years, new figures suggest.

The number of people aged 85 and over in the UK is projected to rise from an estimated 1.7 million in 2020 to 3.1 million by 2045.

This would see the over-85s account for 4.3% of the population by 2045, or around one in 23 people, up from 2.5% or one in 40 in 2020.

Over the same period the proportion of the population aged 0-14 is projected to fall from 17.9% to 14.8%, while the proportion aged 15-29 drops from 18.3% to 16.9%.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1B0ZSY_0djWF16q00
(PA Graphics) (PA Graphics)

The figures, which have been published by the Office for National Statistics (ONS), reflect how the structure of the UK’s population is changing, as it continues to tilt more towards older age groups.

“There are projected to be many more people at older ages by 2045, in part because of the baby boomers from the 1960s now being aged around 80 years, as well as general increases in life expectancy,” the ONS said.

Fewer young children are likely to be in the UK by 2045, with the fertility rate in the 2020s and 2030s projected to be below that seen in 2001, when fertility was already at a record low.

The number of children aged 14 or under in 2020 was estimated at 12.0 million, but by 2045 it could have dropped to 10.5 million.

By contrast, the number of people of pensionable age is projected to jump from 11.9 million to 15.2 million, while those aged 75 and over rises from 5.8 million to 9.7 million.

Overall the UK’s total population will continue to increase in size, though not as fast as in recent decades.

Between 2010 and 2020 the population is estimated to have grown by 4.3 million, up 6.9%, but from 2020 to 2030 it is projected to rise by 2.1 million, up 3.2%.

The long-term projection is also for slower growth, with the population rising by 5.8% from 2020 to 2045, compared with 15.6% from 1995 to 2020.

James Robards, from ONS Population and Household Projections, said: “The UK population is projected to grow by 2.1 million over the 10 years to mid-2030, with England’s population expected to increase more quickly than the other UK nations.

“These projections suggest slower growth than we’ve previously said. This is because of lower assumptions both about future levels of fertility and mortality improvements.

“Given a higher number of deaths and fewer births are projected, net international migration is expected to play an increasing role in population growth.”

The increase of 2.1 million between 2020 and 2030 is based on projections that 6.6 million people will be born, 6.7 million people will die, 5.6 million people will immigrate to the UK and 3.4 million people will emigrate.

Across 2020 to 2045, the ONS projects there will be 1.4 million more deaths than births, but the population will grow by 3.9 million, again driven by projected net migration of 5.3 million.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Downing St: It is ‘deeply concerning’ Chinese agent targeted UK MPs

Downing Street has said it is “deeply concerning” that a suspected Chinese agent was able to target MPs in an attempt make British policy more favourable to Beijing. MI5 has taken the rare step of circulating a warning to MPs that Christine Lee, a prominent London-based solicitor, has been engaged in “political interference activities” on behalf of China’s ruling communist regime.
U.K.
The Independent

Children born today will die five years earlier than predicted a decade ago as life expectancy falls

A baby born in the UK in the 2020s will die nearly five years earlier than previously predicted almost 10 years ago, new data shows.Girls born last year are expected to live for 90.2 years, and boys for 87.3 years, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).Girls born in 2020 are expected to live 4.8 fewer years than predicted in 2012, and boys 4.5 fewer years.This is despite the historical trend showing that life expectancy generally increases as standards of living improve over the years.The coronavirus pandemic has been cited as one factor for the decline in expected life...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Population Growth#International Migration#Baby Boomers#Fertility#Uk
whbl.com

UK population growth to slow dramatically

LONDON (Reuters) – The United Kingdom’s population growth is projected to slow dramatically in the next decade, largely due to lower assumptions about future fertility levels making net immigration a crucial variable over coming decades. The United Kingdom’s population is projected to grow 3.2% to 69.2 million in...
U.K.
The Independent

Significant proportion of babies born in 2045 forecast to live beyond 100

More than a quarter of British girls born in 20 years’ time will live to be at least 100 years old, according to new estimates.At present, people who reach 100 get a signed birthday card from the Queen.But the royal family may need to rethink the policy going forward as the Office for National Statistics (ONS) predicts a quarter of girls born in just over 20 years’ time will live to be centenarians, as will one in five baby boys.An estimated 13.6% of boys and 19.0% of girls born in the UK in 2020 are expected to live to at...
U.K.
The Independent

UK Covid-19 infections hit new record high, though levels drop in London

Covid-19 infections in the UK climbed to a new record high in the first week of the year, though levels dropped slightly in London, new figures show.An estimated 4.3 million people in private households across the UK had Covid-19 in the seven days to January 6, up from 3.7 million in the previous week, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).All four nations saw a jump in infections, with prevalence of Covid-19 continuing to be highest in England, where around one in 15 people were estimated to have the virus – the equivalent of 3.7 million people, up from...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Covid: UK reports 99,652 infections and 270 deaths

The rate of spread of Covid could be slowing, figures suggest, with a drop of nearly 10,000 new one-day infections.Another 99,652 people have been found to be infected with Covid-19 in the UK in 24 hours, according to government statistics.That was down compared with the 109,133 new infections recorded in the previous 24 hours but it brings the total number of infections to 15,066,395 – nearly one in four of the UK population.And another 270 people have died within 28 days of a positive test, according to government statistics – a fall compared with the 335 deaths reported on Thursday.Over...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
The Next Web

The UK’s appetite for EVs nearly doubled in 2021

The UK car industry might have been hit hard during the pandemic, but fortunately, there’s a bright spark: new EV registrations nearly doubled in 2021, according to the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT). This is a rare bit of good news for the auto world. In its...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Economy surged ahead of Omicron outbreak

The UK’s economy was showing signs of leaving the pandemic behind it in November, before the Omicron variant of Covid-19 ripped through the country.During the month, gross domestic product (GDP) – a measure of all goods and services that were produced – rose by 0.9%.It was considerably ahead of the 0.4% that had been predicted by analysts, according to an average compiled by Pantheon Macroeconomics.The surge pushed GDP back above its pre-pandemic levels for the first time, the Office for National Statistics said.GDP grew 0.9% in November and is now 0.7% above its pre-pandemic peak.Services grew 0.7% (1.3% above), manufacturing...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Devolved governments unite to demand urgent action on ‘cost of living crisis’

The UK Government is being challenged to “urgently intervene” and help households struggling with rising bills, with finance ministers from Scotland Wales and Northern Ireland uniting to demand action.Senior politicians from Edinburgh, Belfast and Cardiff joined forces to call for a plan to tackle what has been dubbed the “cost of living crisis”.Their plea followed a meeting with Chief Secretary to the Treasury Simon Clarke.Welsh Government finance minister Rebecca Evans said households “need to see urgent action from the Treasury to help people with rising bills and living costs”.She said rising energy bills are a “particular concern at the...
ECONOMY
NEWS10 ABC

Croatia census shows nearly 10% population drop in 10 years

ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — A population census conducted last year in Croatia has shown that almost 10% less people live in the European Union country compared to a decade ago, according to preliminary results released on Friday. The census has listed 3.8 million citizens compared to 4.2 million in...
EUROPE
The Independent

Big pay rises for UK workers changing jobs amid deepening labour shortage

Workers moving to new jobs saw big pay rises in December as firms battled for staff, amid a nationwide labour shortage, new figures show.Starting salaries for both temporary band permanent staff rose rapidly in December, the Recruitment and Employment Confederation (REC) found.The group, which represents recruitment firms, said rates of pay inflation were close to record levels as demand for staff continued to outstrip supply.The REC polled around 400 recruitment consultancies, with respondents reporting "substantial increases" in both permanent and temporary placements.IT & computing was the most in-demand category for permanent staff during December, continuing a trend from the previous...
BUSINESS
The US Sun

Scientists creating ‘self-spreading’ viruses that could have ‘irreversible consequences’ for the planet, experts warn

SCIENTISTS are creating “super-infectious” viruses that could have “irreversible consequences” for the planet, experts have warned. The “risky virology” sees scientists tweak viruses in labs to make them spread easily between hosts, in the hope of developing viral vaccines, according to a new paper penned by top academics at King’s College London.
SCIENCE
24/7 Wall St.

This Country Has the Most COVID-19 Deaths in the World

Since COVID-19 began to affect people in late 2019-early 2020, there have been over 274 million confirmed cases worldwide, and over 5.3 million deaths. These numbers are considered by many experts to be much too low.  When the worldwide death figure crossed 5 million, Amber D’Souza, professor of epidemiology at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
newschain

newschain

49K+
Followers
111K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy