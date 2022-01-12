ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apogee Hikes Dividend By 10%, Adds 2M Shares To Buyback Authorization

By Akanksha Bakshi
Benzinga
 2 days ago

Apogee Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ: APOG) increased its quarterly dividend by 10% to $0.22 from $0.20 per share.

Apogee Enterprises Inc. said Wednesday it will raise its quarterly dividend by 10%, to 22 cents a share from 20 cents. The new dividend will be payable Feb. 15 to shareholders of record on Jan. 31. Based on Tuesday's stock closing price of $47.34, the new annual dividend rate implies a dividend yield of 1.86%, compared with the implied yield for the S&P 500 of 1.31%. Separately, the enclosing commercial buildings and framing art company said it increased its current share repurchase program by 2 million shares, bringing the total available repurchase program to 2.6 million shares, which represents about 10.5% of the shares outstanding. The stock, which was still inactive in premarket trading, has rallied 20.3% over the past three months while the S&P 500 has gained 8.3%.
