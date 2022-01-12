Hydrologic Outlook issued for Manua, Swains Island, Tutuila and Aunuu by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-13 20:43:00 SST Expires: 2022-01-14 07:30:00 SST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Manua; Swains Island; Tutuila and Aunuu The threat of flash flooding, gusty winds and thunderstorms remains through Friday night The latest satellite imagery shows the South Pacific Convergence Zone (SPCZ) strengthening during the overnight hours to develop showers over American Samoa. As the rainfall continues to move over the territory, rainfall may be heavy enough to produce flash flooding at times over the region. A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect through Friday night. Possible impacts from flash flooding include: flooding in flood- prone and low-lying areas, overflowing of streams, possible landslides, and runoffs. Satellite imagery also shows winds reaching up to 25 mph from the rainfall to the west of the territory. This rainfall is currently moving towards the region and the gusty conditions will likely accompany the rainfall. Possible impacts from these winds include: risk of unsecured items being blown around, possible downed tree branches and shallow root trees, and a slight chance of power outages along with downed power lines.
Effective: 2022-01-13 21:15:00 SST Expires: 2022-01-14 03:15:00 SST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Manua; Swains Island; Tutuila and Aunuu The threat of flash flooding, gusty winds and thunderstorms remain through Friday The latest satellite imagery shows the South Pacific Convergence Zone (SPCZ) strengthening this evening to develop showers over American Samoa. As the rainfall continues to move over the territory, rainfall may be heavy enough to produce flash flooding at times over the region. A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect through Friday. Possible impacts from flash flooding include: flooding in flood- prone and low-lying areas, overflowing of streams, possible landslides, and runoffs. Satellite imagery also shows winds reaching up to 30 mph from the rainfall to the west of the territory. This rainfall is currently moving towards the region and the gusty conditions will likely accompany the rainfall. Possible impacts from these winds include: risk of unsecured items being blown around, possible downed tree branches and shallow root trees, and a slight chance of power outages along with downed power lines.
Effective: 2022-01-13 17:52:00 SST Expires: 2022-01-13 21:15:00 SST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A flash flood warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring within the warned area. The heavy rains may cause rock and mudslides in steep terrain areas. Stay away from streams, rivers, drainage ditches, and culverts, even if they are currently dry. Do not cross fast flowing water in your vehicle, or on foot. Find an alternate route. Turn around, don`t drown. Target Area: Tutuila and Aunuu The National Weather Service in Pago Pago has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Tutuila Aunuu * Until 9 PM SST * At 552 PM, Satellite indicated heavy rainfall near Tutuila and Aunu`u. Flash flooding is imminent or already occurring. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by heavy rain. SOURCE...Satellite indicated. IMPACT...Flooding in drainages, streams, roads, properties and other low-lying areas. Road closures possible in some areas. Landslides are possible in steep terrain. LAPATAIGA MO LOLOGA MA TAFEGA OFISA O LE TAU PAGO PAGO AS 552 AFIAFI ASO TOFI IANUARI 13 2022 UA TUUINA ATU E LE OFISA O LE TAU I TAFUNA SE * LAPATAIGA MO LOLOGA MA TAFEGA MO Tutuila Aunuu * SE`IA OO I LE 9 PM SST * I LE 552 PM, sa va`aia i satelite timuga tetele o loo i luga, pe o lata fo`i i Tutuila ma Aunu`u. O nei timuga ua fa`atupula`ia ai lologa ma tafega i le taimi nei po o se taimi lata mai. LAMATAIGA...O timuga mamafa e faatupula`ia ai lologa ma timuga. PUNAVAI O FAAMATALAGA...O nei timuga o loo vaaia i luga o satelite. AAFIAGA...E faatupula`ia lologa ma tafega i alavai, auvai, aualatele ma nofoaga maualalo. E ono tapunia auala e faafaigata ona faafoe ai lau taavale. E mafai fo`i ona solo eleele mai i mauga ma nofoanga mapu`epu`e. FLASH FLOOD...SATELLITE INDICATED
Effective: 2022-01-13 21:15:00 SST Expires: 2022-01-14 04:00:00 SST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A wind advisory means that winds of 35 MPH are expected. Winds This strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Target Area: Manua; Swains Island; Tutuila and Aunuu A Wind Advisory is in effect * Active thunderstorms associated with the South Pacific Convergence Zone mainly southwest of the territory, will possibly produce strong winds of 25 mph with higher gusts tonight through Friday * TIMING...through Friday * IMPACTS...Expect possible downed tree limbs as well as shifting of loose and unsecured small objects due to strong winds. Gusty winds will make driving difficult and may cause hazardous conditions for mariners. FAUTUAGA MO SAVILI MALOLOSI OFISA O LE TAU PAGO PAGO AS 141 TAEAO ASO TOFI IANUARI 13 2022 ...UA IAI NEI LE FAUTUAGA MO SAVILI MALOLOSI * O loo gasolo mai i luga o le atunu`u faititili ma timuga mamafa o loo faatupulai i totonu o Fetaulaiga o Savili i le Pasefika. O nei faititili o loo i saute i sisifo o le atusamoa, ma o le a mafua ai ona agi malosi savili i le 25 mph, ma e maualuluga atu i nisi o taimi e amata i le po nanei * TAIMI...Seia oo i le Aso Faraile. * NOFOAGA AAFIA...E pau`u ai laau, lelea ai mea-totino e le`i faamaumauina ma faaleagaina ai apa ma taualuga o fale. Savili malolosi e mafai ona faafaigata ai ona faafoe ai taavale, ae maise lava taavale maualuluga. E sousou foi le sami ona o le malolosi o savili. FAUTUAGA/TAPENAGA O fautuaga mo savili malolosi o lona uiga o savili e 25 i le 39 mph o le a aafia ai le atunuu. O nei savili malolosi o le a faafaigata ai ona faafoe taavale i luga o le auala tele, ae maise lava taavale tetele ma le maualuluga. Faamolemole ia faautagia mai lenei fautuaga.
Effective: 2022-01-13 22:25:00 AKST Expires: 2022-01-14 07:00:00 AKST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Persons living along streams should stay alert and be prepared to take action if a warning or advisory is issued, or flooding is observed. Target Area: Eastern Baranof Island and Southern Admiralty Island; Inner Channels from Kupreanof Island to Etolin Island; Juneau Borough and Northern Admiralty Island; Misty Fjords FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by rain and snowmelt continues to be possible. * WHERE...The following areas, Cape Decision to Salisbury Sound Coastal Area, Dixon Entrance to Cape Decision Coastal Area, Eastern Baranof Island and Southern Admiralty Island, Eastern Chichagof Island, Glacier Bay, Inner Channels from Kupreanof Island to Etolin Island, Juneau Borough and Northern Admiralty Island, Misty Fjords, Salisbury Sound to Cape Fairweather Coastal Area and Southern Inner Channels. This includes the cities of Gustavus, Hoonah, Elfin Cove, Pelican, Sitka, Port Alexander, Angoon, Juneau, Petersburg, Wrangell, Kake, Craig, Klawock, Ketchikan, Metlakatla, And Hyder. * WHEN...Through Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, other low-lying areas and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage areas. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris. Extensive street flooding and flooding of creeks and rivers are possible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Heavy rain may fall on a deep primed snowpack leading to the melt increasing. Flows in rivers may increase quickly and reach critical levels.
Effective: 2022-01-16 10:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-17 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Athens; Jackson; Meigs; Morgan; Perry; Vinton; Washington WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY MORNING * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Snow may change over to freezing rain during the afternoon Sunday. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches possible with up to 10 inches for higher elevations. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Ohio and central, northeast and northern West Virginia. * WHEN...From Sunday morning through Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Moderate to heavy snow will likely reduce visibilities at times. Along higher elevations, winds could gust as high as 35 mph.
Effective: 2022-01-13 20:43:00 SST Expires: 2022-01-14 08:45:00 SST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A flood watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should flash flood warnings be issued. Target Area: Manua; Swains Island; Tutuila and Aunuu A FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible WHERE...all islands of American Samoa WHEN...Through Friday night IMPACTS...Heavy rainfall may cause flooding on roadways and properties and overflowing of streams. Landslides are also possible. ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The South Pacific Convergence zone (SPCZ) moving across the territory through Friday night will bring the potential for heavy showers and thunderstorms across the islands. Nofo Va`ava`aia mo Tafega ma Lologa Ofisa o le Tau Pago Pago AS 842 Po Aso Tofi Ianuari 13 2022 ...O LOO FA`AAUAU LE NOFO VA`AVA`AIA MO TAFEGA MA LOLOGA SE`IA OO I LE PO ASO FARAILE MAFUAAGA...O lologa ma tafega e ono mafua mai i le tetele o timuga mai i fetaulaiga o savili i Pasefika i Saute. NOFOAGA...motu uma o Amerika Samoa TAIMI...Se`ia oo i le po Aso Faraile AAFIAGA...O le tetele o timuga e ono mafua ai lologa ma tafega, faapea sologa. FA`AMATALAGA FA`AOPOOPO...O loo aga`i mai i luga o le atunu`u Fetaula`iga o Savili i le Pasefika i Saute e oo i le po Aso Faraile ma o le a faatupula`ia ai le tetele o timuga ma faititili. FAUTUAGA/TAPENAGA O le uiga o le nofo vaavaaia mo tafega ma lologa, o le ono faatupula`ia lea o le tetele o timuga, tafega ma lologa, fa`apea sologa mai i mauga po o eleelee, ona o uiga louloua o le tau. E tatau ona tapena ma faalogologo i le leitio mo tala o le tau, ae maise pe a iai se faailo mo se lapataiga mo tafega ma lologa.
Effective: 2022-01-16 13:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-17 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: There is the potential for significant winter weather that may impact travel. Review winter weather safety and preparedness information at weather.gov/winter. The latest forecast information can be found on the NWS State College Facebook page and Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or on the web at weather.gov/ctp. Target Area: Cambria; Clearfield; Northern Centre; Somerset; Warren WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 6 inches or more possible. * WHERE...Warren, Clearfield, Northern Centre, Cambria and Somerset Counties. * WHEN...Sunday afternoon through Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Additional, minor, snowfall is expected Monday night and Tuesday with lake effect snow in the wake of the main system.
Effective: 2022-01-16 13:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-17 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: There is the potential for significant winter weather that may impact travel. Review winter weather safety and preparedness information at weather.gov/winter. The latest forecast information can be found on the NWS State College Facebook page and Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or on the web at weather.gov/ctp. Target Area: Adams; Bedford; Blair; Cumberland; Franklin; Fulton; Huntingdon; Juniata; Mifflin; Perry; Snyder; Southern Centre; Southern Clinton; Southern Lycoming; Union WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 6 inches or more possible. * WHERE...Portions of central Pennsylvania. * WHEN...From Sunday afternoon through Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow could mix with or change to ice Sunday night into early Monday morning southeast of I-99 and I-80. A light glaze of ice is possible. The wind will get gusty Sunday night with gusts into the 30s possible.
Effective: 2022-01-16 01:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-17 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Winter Storm Watch means there is a potential for significant snow...sleet...or ice accumulations that may impact travel. Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio or your favorite source of weather information for the latest updates. Additional details can be found at www.weather.gov/blacksburg. Target Area: Alleghany; Ashe; Caswell; Rockingham; Stokes; Surry; Watauga; Wilkes; Yadkin WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY MORNING * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation possible. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 12 inches and ice accumulations of around two tenths of an inch possible. * WHERE...Portions of south central, southwest and west central Virginia, north central and northwest North Carolina and southeast West Virginia. * WHEN...From late Saturday night through Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
Effective: 2022-01-14 09:37:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-14 14:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Benton; Carroll; Crawford; Franklin; Madison; Sebastian; Washington ACCUMULATING SNOWFALL AND GUSTY WINDS EXPECTED TO START LATE TONIGHT A strong storm system will bring accumulating snowfall and strong winds to the area starting late tonight. Rain will quickly transition to a rain/snow mix or all snow by Saturday morning across much of eastern Oklahoma and northwestern Arkansas which will lead to at least minor accumulations of snowfall for most. Snow combined with gusty winds of 25 to 40 miles per hour can create brief whiteout conditions. Some blowing and drifting of snow across mainly east-west roadways will be possible. An expansion of the current winter weather advisory is possible if confidence in impacts improves. Use caution if you are traveling across eastern Oklahoma and northwestern Arkansas late tonight into Saturday. The highest snowfall totals are currently expected across far northeast Oklahoma into far northwest Arkansas, especially for locations within the higher terrain of far northwest Arkansas where several inches of snow are possible. A localized maximum of 1 to 2 inches of snow may also occur within the higher terrain of southeast Oklahoma.
Effective: 2022-01-16 13:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-17 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Berkeley; Jefferson WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY MORNING * WHAT...Heavy snow mixed precipitation possible. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches are most likely, with up to 8 inches possible. Ice accumulations of one to two tenths of an inch are possible. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Portions of north central Maryland, central and northern Virginia, and the eastern panhandle of West Virginia. * WHEN...From Sunday afternoon through Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow may fall at 1 to 3 inches per hour late Sunday afternoon into Sunday evening, resulting in nearly impassable roads. Visibility may be reduced to a quarter mile or less at times.
Effective: 2022-01-15 09:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-15 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Residents are urged to exercise care with respect to all outdoor activities that could inadvertently cause wildfires. Report wildfires quickly to the nearest fire department or law enforcement office. Target Area: Aransas Islands RED FLAG WARNING FOR SOUTH TEXAS SATURDAY .Significantly drier air and strong winds will develop behind a cold front Saturday morning leading to critical fire weather conditions across South Texas. Conditions will improve Saturday evening as winds weaken. RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 6 PM CST SATURDAY FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY ACROSS SOUTH TEXAS The National Weather Service in Corpus Christi has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from 9 AM to 6 PM CST Saturday. * AFFECTED AREA...Aransas Islands. * TIMING...9 AM to 6 PM Saturday. * WIND...Northwest winds 20 to 30 MPH with gusts up to around 40 MPH. * HUMIDITY...15 to 25 percent. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
Effective: 2022-01-15 18:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-17 08:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Winter Storm Watch means there is a potential for significant snow, sleet, or ice accumulations that may impact travel. Continue to monitor the latest forecasts. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio or your favorite source of weather information for the latest updates. Additional details can be found at www.weather.gov/gsp. Target Area: Avery; Buncombe; Burke Mountains; Caldwell Mountains; Graham; Haywood; Henderson; Macon; Madison; McDowell Mountains; Mitchell; Northern Jackson; Polk Mountains; Rutherford Mountains; Southern Jackson; Swain; Transylvania; Yancey WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY EVENING THROUGH MONDAY MORNING * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation possible. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 10 inches are expected across the mountain valleys and extreme northeast Georgia, with 8 to 12 inches along and near the Blue Ridge Escarpment, and 12 to 20 inches at elevations above 4000 feet. Ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch are also possible. * WHERE...The mountains of the Carolinas and northeast Georgia. * WHEN...From Saturday evening through Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Precipitation may begin as early as Saturday afternoon across parts of the mountains, eventually falling as mostly snow and increasing in coverage and intensity late Saturday night. The precipitation may briefly change to sleet and freezing rain before tapering off Sunday afternoon and evening in most areas, although snow showers are expected to linger along the Tennessee border into Monday morning. Widespread black ice should be expected Monday morning, and may be a concern into the middle of the week. Later guidance may change snow amounts and will determine when a Warning is issued.
Effective: 2022-01-14 04:26:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-14 15:15:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Colbert; Cullman; DeKalb; Franklin; Jackson; Lauderdale; Lawrence; Limestone; Madison; Marshall; Morgan Winter Storm to Impact the Tennessee Valley on Sunday A strong low pressure system will move across the region this weekend and bring chances for accumulating snowfall. Rain may begin to change over to snow early Sunday morning in northwest portions of Alabama, with a gradual changeover to snow or mix of snow and light rain or freezing rain in remaining areas on Sunday. Snowfall accumulations are possible, with the highest amounts likely in the higher terrain of northeastern Alabama. Some banding of snow may occur in some locations, which could even lead to heavy snowfall accumulations in some areas on Sunday. The best chances for the heaviest snowfall would be in northernmost Alabama. However, snowfall totals across the area are still uncertain and are likely to undergo further revisions in future forecast updates. So, please keep abreast of the latest winter weather information. Due to the likelihood for cold temperatures in the wake of the departing system on Sunday, any snow on the ground is likely to linger into Monday and could cause hazardous driving conditions early in the new work week. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio, or a favorite local media outlet, for further statements or updates from the National Weather Service in Huntsville.
Effective: 2022-01-16 01:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-17 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Winter Storm Watch means there is a potential for significant snow...sleet...or ice accumulations that may impact travel. Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio or your favorite source of weather information for the latest updates. Additional details can be found at www.weather.gov/blacksburg. Target Area: Alleghany; Ashe; Caswell; Rockingham; Stokes; Surry; Watauga; Wilkes; Yadkin WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY MORNING * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation possible. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 12 inches and ice accumulations of around two tenths of an inch possible. * WHERE...Portions of south central, southwest and west central Virginia, north central and northwest North Carolina and southeast West Virginia. * WHEN...From late Saturday night through Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
Effective: 2022-01-16 13:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-17 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Brooke; Eastern Preston; Eastern Tucker; Hancock; Marion; Marshall; Monongalia; Ohio; Preston; Ridges of Eastern Monongalia and Northwestern Preston; Western Tucker; Wetzel WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations between 4 and 10 inches possible. * WHERE...Portions of east central Ohio. Portions of northwest, southwest, and western Pennsylvania. Portions of northern and the northern panhandle of West Virginia. * WHEN...From Sunday afternoon through Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday morning commute, specifically along Interstate 80.
