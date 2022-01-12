Hydrologic Outlook issued for Manua, Swains Island, Tutuila and Aunuu by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-15 18:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-17 08:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Winter Storm Watch means there is a potential for significant snow, sleet, or ice accumulations that may impact travel. Continue to monitor the latest forecasts. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio or your favorite source of weather information for the latest updates. Additional details can be found at www.weather.gov/gsp. Target Area: Avery; Buncombe; Burke Mountains; Caldwell Mountains; Graham; Haywood; Henderson; Macon; Madison; McDowell Mountains; Mitchell; Northern Jackson; Polk Mountains; Rutherford Mountains; Southern Jackson; Swain; Transylvania; Yancey WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY EVENING THROUGH MONDAY MORNING * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation possible. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 10 inches are expected across the mountain valleys and extreme northeast Georgia, with 8 to 12 inches along and near the Blue Ridge Escarpment, and 12 to 20 inches at elevations above 4000 feet. Ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch are also possible. * WHERE...The mountains of the Carolinas and northeast Georgia. * WHEN...From Saturday evening through Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Precipitation may begin as early as Saturday afternoon across parts of the mountains, eventually falling as mostly snow and increasing in coverage and intensity late Saturday night. The precipitation may briefly change to sleet and freezing rain before tapering off Sunday afternoon and evening in most areas, although snow showers are expected to linger along the Tennessee border into Monday morning. Widespread black ice should be expected Monday morning, and may be a concern into the middle of the week. Later guidance may change snow amounts and will determine when a Warning is issued.

AVERY COUNTY, NC ・ 12 HOURS AGO