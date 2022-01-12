ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

White House: 10M COVID-19 tests will be sent to schools each month

By Clyde Hughes
UPI News
UPI News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0O3ZZU_0djWEVDw00

Jan. 12 (UPI) -- The White House announced on Wednesday that President Joe Biden's administration will make 10 million COVID-19 tests available to schools nationwide each month, in an effort to shore up testing deficiencies and keep classrooms open amid the surge in Omicron cases.

Officials said the administration will make 5 million rapid tests and 5 million PCR tests available to schools every month.

The move comes amid widespread shortages of coronavirus tests and relentless surges in cases driven by the Omicron variant. Almost 150,000 people in the United States were hospitalized with COVID-19 as of late Tuesday, a record for a single day.

For weeks, Biden has promised to increase testing capabilities -- as well as make home testing kits available to all Americans at no cost. The website for the free tests is expected to go online later this month.

"These additional tests will help schools safely remain open and implement screening testing and test to stay programs," the White House said in a statement Wednesday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GUFKb_0djWEVDw00

"With the additional 10 million tests per month, we will make available to schools more than double the volume of testing that took place in schools across the nation in November, the most recent data available."

Many schools have faced closures this month after returning from the holiday break, due to the rise in COVID-19 cases and sick staffers. Chicago public schools were closed for days over a dispute about safety protocols between the teachers union and city officials. They reopened on Wednesday after the two sides reached an agreement.

Officials said the Department of Health and Human Services and Federal Emergency Management Agency are working with state, territorial and tribal leaders to identify specific testing needs and will send out "surge testing units" to support free testing access at schools.

The White House noted that the plan will set up school testing programs using funds from the American Rescue Plan.

"We know how to keep students and staff safely in school, including through vaccinations and boosters, implementing universal indoor masking, maintaining physical distancing, improving ventilation and performing COVID-19 screening testing," the White House added.

Under the plan, schools would be able to refer students and staff to community testing sites that are supported by federal funding, and public entities will receive full reimbursement through FEMA.

Comments / 75

DAMN IT JIM63
2d ago

Yep the test will be inaccurate to scare you further into getting your kids injected with this junk. why would they give these companies 75 years before anyone can sue them for anything concerning these vaccines.

Reply(5)
17
kitty-o
2d ago

I want to know the actual cost of sending 10 million tests to schools every month...I'd also like to know how much it will cost us when Biden sends billions of tests to every household...also, if you test positive at home you're still going to have to go to a Dr to get meds..this seems like a waste of resources to me.

Reply(1)
11
Raemona
1d ago

What if we used common sense and felt their little heads, looked to see if they’re sniffing and called parents to come pick them up?

Reply(1)
12
Related
CNBC

Biden says U.S. to provide high-quality masks for free to Americans

President Joe Biden said the White House next week will announce how it is providing highly-quality masks to Americans for free. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., reintroduced legislation on Wednesday to distribute free N95 masks to every person in the U.S. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will soon update...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
News Channel Nebraska

Senate Democrats press White House on Covid-19 testing shortage

The Biden administration is facing intense scrutiny from a small group of Senate Democrats about the administration's Covid-19 pandemic response, mainly the testing shortage as cases of the Omicron variant have surged across the United States. In a letter to White House Covid-19 response coordinator Jeffrey Zients on Thursday, led...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Pcr#The White House#Omicron#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
FEMA
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
White House
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Independent

Psaki demolishes Doocy with stats as he tries to claim Covid now an illness of the vaccinated

Jen Psaki clashed with a Fox News reporter when he questioned why Joe Biden still referred to Covid-19 as a “pandemic of the unvaccinated”.The White House press secretary pounded Pete Doocy with virus statistics after he highlighted the large number of vaccinated Americans suffering breakthrough infections.It was Mr Doocy’s first press briefing back after he suffered a breakthrough infection himself.“I understand that the science says that vaccines prevent death,” said Mr Doocy.“But I’m triple-vaxxed, still got Covid. You’re triple-vaxxed, still got Covid. Why is the president still referring to this as a pandemic of the unvaccinated?”Ms Psaki reminded Mr...
U.S. POLITICS
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
257K+
Followers
48K+
Post
82M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy