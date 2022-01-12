The Breeden Co. founder hands off leadership role to longtime executive

Ramon W. Breeden Jr. has come a long way from doing business out of the trunk of his car, a kitchen table and a small room in the back of a grocery store.

The Virginia Beach real estate developer founded The Breeden Co. more than six decades ago. Since then, the company has grown from 20 employees to 425 and expanded into construction, realty and property management.

After decades of leadership, Breeden promoted Timothy Faulkner to succeed him as president and CEO. Faulkner, the current chief operating officer, has been with Breeden for more than 20 years.

“The growth of the company has come under his domain,” Breeden said.

Breeden said he will still have an active role at the company. He will remain owner along with son C. Torrey Breeden. Ramon Breeden will also keep his position as chairman of the board. His son will continue in his role as executive vice president, focusing on land acquisition and development.

Ramon Breeden started his own business on a shoestring budget after working for a mortgage company. Much has changed during the 60 years of business, but he said the landscape is just as competitive as it was in 1961. To get ahead, he said that he didn’t ever “sit back with a cigar” — he always reinvested his profits into the company and its people.

“I had the desire and drive that got me to where I am now,” Breeden said.

That attitude has led to explosive growth. The company now has a portfolio of more than 20,000 apartments and 2 million square feet of retail and office space. Along with development, the company operates Breeden Realty, Breeden Construction and Breeden Property Management.

That growth is one of the reasons Faulkner is being promoted, Breeden said. The company is growing so fast that the company needed to split up management responsibilities.

Faulkner said employees shouldn’t expect too much change under his leadership. He plans to continue to pursue similar development opportunities and expand the construction and property management companies.

“When you look on East Coast, few developers are vertically integrated,” he said.

As far as new opportunities, Breeden said the construction company is pursuing several projects related to higher education around the state, including bids for a new athletic facility and a new classroom building.

The company is continuing to pursue affordable housing developments, Christine Gustafson, vice president of marketing and public relations, said in an email.

The Breeden Co. recently broke ground on its largest multifamily project to date — a $66 million, 240-unit apartment complex at the site of a former Farm Fresh property at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront.

