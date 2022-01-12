ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Whitbread plans to offset rising costs with higher Premier Inn room rates

By Joanna Partridge
The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Plrzu_0djWEQoJ00
Whitbread owns Premier Inn as well as restaurant chains including Beefeater, Bar + Block, and Brewers Fayre.

Whitbread, the owner of the Premier Inn hotel chain, says it expects cost inflation for the hospitality sector to reach 7-8% in the coming months.

Higher labour costs, rising energy bills and increased construction costs for its new hotels are putting pressure on the FTSE 100 company, says Whitbread’s chief executive, Alison Brittain.

The group said it expected to offset these increased costs through charging higher rates for rooms in its 800 Premier Inn hotels, as well as through cost efficiencies and by growing its estate.

The company, which also owns restaurant chains including Beefeater, Bar + Block, and Brewers Fayre, said higher levels of inflation would affect about £1.4bn of its cost base until April 2023.

Brittain said the company had brought in a 5% staff pay rise in the last quarter of 2021, in order to retain workers and attract new ones amid a squeeze on hospitality staff. She said she anticipated increasing wages again in the spring for staff who are paid hourly rates.

“That [labour costs] is quite a large part of inflation for us, so are energy bills which are highly inflationary,” Brittain said. “Construction costs are higher, and so that impacts our building of hotels where we are not contracted, where we are looking at new hotel builds.”

Whitbread said that demand at its hotels and restaurants was dampened in December and during the festive period by fears about the spread of the Omicron variant.

The company’s food and beverage sales were 17.2% lower in the six weeks to 6 January than during the same period in 2019, as consumers stayed at home and many Christmas parties were cancelled. In recent weeks, governments in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland have also introduced more restrictions on consumers eating out and drinking inside hospitality venues.

Sign up to the daily Business Today email or follow Guardian Business on Twitter at @BusinessDesk

However, Whitbread said accommodation sales at its UK Premier Inn hotels over the past six weeks were 5.1% higher than during the same period in 2019.

Before the news of the Omicron variant affected consumer behaviour, Whitbread had benefited from consumers taking domestic holidays, as like-for-like accommodation sales grew by 5.5% in the three months to the end of November compared with 2019.

However, this contrasted with food and drink sales, which slid by 13.4% during the period, leading Brittain to describe the “value pub and restaurant sector” it now operated in as “more challenging”.

Anticipated slower trading in January and February combined with supply chain disruption have caused Whitbread to delay £20m of spending on marketing and refurbishment of its venues.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Whitbread#Premier Inn#Consumer Behaviour#Wales#Restaurant#Beefeater#Bar Block#Brewers Fayre#Omicron#Business Today#Guardian Business#Businessdesk
The Independent

Primark owner set for higher sales despite Omicron concerns

Primark owner Associated British Foods (ABF) is expected to post higher sales as customers continue to flock back to the fast fashion chain following periods of enforced closures.FTSE 100 firm ABF, which also operates a raft of grocery and agriculture businesses, said last month that recent trading had been better than expected.However, shareholders will be keen to hear how it has performed in recent weeks when it gives the market a festive update on Thursday January 20.The company will be expected to reveal how Primark has fared in the face of softening high street footfall due to soaring Covid-19 cases,...
RETAIL
The Independent

Tesco upgrades profit outlook once again on rising Christmas sales

Supermarket giant Tesco has become the latest retailer to upgrade its annual outlook as it said a strong Christmas performance would help it notch up higher-than-expected retail earnings.The UK’s biggest grocery chain reported a 0.3% rise in like-for-like sales over the six weeks to January 8 when compared with a year earlier, when trade was boosted by coronavirus lockdown restrictions.On a two-year basis, it saw UK festive sales jump 8.8%.Third-quarter figures showed UK like-for-like sales lifting 0.2% while the wider group saw growth of 2.4% in the three months and a 3.2% increase over the festive period to January 8.The...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Independent

Ovo Energy cuts a quarter of its staff after takeover of SSE

Ovo Energy is to cut a quarter of its staff as it struggles with soaring energy prices and taking on new customers from a rival supplier.The company told staff on Thursday that around 1,700 people would lose their jobs, with most staff expected to leave through voluntary redundancy. Union chiefs accuse Ovo's bosses of “blundering” by pressing ahead with a 2020 acquisition of SSE’s retail customers.Unite said it had warned against the takeover, which tripled Ovo’s annual turnover from £1.5bn to £4.5bn. The job cuts are understood to relate to Ovo’s plans to integrate SSE's business with its own.Ovo, which...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Maersk cuts decarbonisation target by decade due to rising demand for clean transport

The world’s biggest shipping company AP Moller-Maersk has announced it is bringing its net zero target forwards to 2040, 10 years earlier than the target it set for itself of 2050 back in 2018.The company has said the acceleration in de-carbonising its supply chain was due to rising consumer demand for environmentally-friendly transport, and improvements in technology.Around 90 per cent of all global trade is done by sea, and global shipping pollution accounts for 3 per cent of all greenhouse gas emissions.The desire for climate-friendly shipping has been driven by major firms including Ikea and Amazon, Maersk’s chief executive of...
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Northern Ireland
Country
Scotland
The Independent

Dunelm ups profit outlook but warns of price rises as costs jump

Home furnishings chain Dunelm has said record Christmas trading is set to help annual profits beat expectations, but cautioned over price hikes.The group said it rung up sales of £407 million in the festive quarter to December 25 – up 13% on a year earlier and 26% higher when compared with 2019, before the pandemic struck.It saw online sales double in the quarter on a two-year basis, but also hailed “particularly encouraging growth” in its 176 stores.Dunelm said the strong sales and profit margins have put it on track for a 25% leap in first half pre-tax profits to around...
BUSINESS
SKIFT

Premier Inn Sales Rose Along With Omicron

Hotels and other travel brands did see good numbers as they headed into the holiday season, but we're likely to see signs of consumers tapping the breaks in the early part of 2022. Let's hope that will be short-lived. Premier Inn owner Whitbread said on Wednesday accommodation at its UK...
INDUSTRY
The Independent

Around 3,000 Whitbread employees off work amid Omicron staffing woes

Premier Inn owner Whitbread has revealed around 3,000 of its employees are off work as the Omicron variant takes its toll on workforces and hits trading across its chain.Chief executive Alison Brittain said about 10% of the group’s 30,000 employees are off work in the latest sign of the staffing crisis caused by the pandemic.The Government is considering cutting the isolation period from seven to five days to ease worker shortages across the economy.Ms Brittain said the firm was coping with the staff absences thanks to the flexibility of its workforce and with sickness levels coinciding with its quietest trading...
BUSINESS
The Independent

One in three tourism businesses fear they will close this year, survey finds

One in three tourism businesses in Scotland fear they could close in the coming year, a new survey has shown.Tourism and hospitality businesses have been among the hardest hit across the economy during the pandemic, spending long periods closed or with limiting restrictions in effect.The figures, which were presented to Finance Secretary, Kate Forbes, by the Scottish Tourism Alliance (STA) on Tuesday, come as the Scottish Government announced £9 million of funding for the industry to counter the “severe economic impact” of the Omicron variant.The now-dominant strain of Covid-19 resulted in the cancellation of a number of tourism events, including...
WORLD
The Independent

Recruiter PageGroup upgrades profits again amid hot labour market

Recruitment giant PageGroup lifted its profit guidance again after hiring demand continued to surge in the face of global labour shortages.It was the fourth time the London-listed firm upgraded its profit outlook in the past seven months.Steve Ingham, chief executive officer of the group, hailed 2021 as a “record year” for the business due to the buoyant hiring market.The positive update came a day after rival Robert Walters also forecast that its annual profits would beat expectations due to the jump in activity.PageGroup told shareholders on Wednesday that it posted a gross profit of £246.8 million for the three months...
BUSINESS
Daily Mail

The rising cost of living in squeezed Britain: Monthly food bills went up by £15 before Christmas, Next and Greggs warn of price rises and Nationwide hikes mortgage rates

The cost of fresh beef, lamb, savoury snacks and crisps at supermarkets have all risen by about 10 per cent in a year - with food bills for British shoppers now increasing by £15 a month, retail analysts have revealed. Inflation on household essentials of 3.5 per cent is...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
The Independent

Persimmon sees revenues rise in 2021, but reveals Omicron disruption

Housebuilder Persimmon has seen a rise in staff absences and home-buyers delaying house moves due to the spread of the Omicron variant of coronavirus.The group said the Omicron outbreak had led to further disruption among its workforce, supply chains and customer support services in the final weeks of 2021.It said: “The corresponding updated Government guidance has led to a pick-up in sickness-related absenteeism, with some customers also choosing to delay moving into their new home as they isolated in line with best advice.”Despite this, Persimmon stressed it had “managed the ongoing challenges of the pandemic well”.Whilst the industry continues to...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Pubs and restaurants suffer ‘lost Christmas’ as sales plummet

Pubs and restaurants saw Christmas Day trade plunge by 60% as soaring Covid cases and caution over socialising lost UK hospitality firms £3 billion worth of sales.Industry bosses said the sector suffered a “lost Christmas” after figures revealed that revenues dropped sharply across the key trading week as customers opted to stay at homeData from industry body UKHospitality and research firm CGA showed that sales on Christmas Day fell by 60% compared with levels from 2019, while revenues dropped by 31% on Boxing Day and 27% on New Year’s Eve.Figures also showed that sales across December were 40% lower than...
BUSINESS
The Guardian

The Guardian

113K+
Followers
45K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy