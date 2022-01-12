Metamora downs Lady Giants at home. Here's the details!

CANTON—In what looked like a potential blowout in the first quarter the Canton Lady Giants slowly rebounded and after a strong third quarter where they pulled to within three, a poor shooting performance in the final quarter would ultimately lead to a 41-31 loss to the Lady Redbirds of Metamora.

Canton would go nearly the entire first quarter with out a field goal. The drought would end on a bucket by Allison Wheeler with just 15 seconds remaining. Metamora would get four points each by Katy Ramage and Elena Redgate to help their team to a 14-2 advantage at the end of the first.

Canton began to show improvement in the second quarter. Ella Demler and Wheeler picked up the first two baskets in the quarter. Wheeler followed her two-point bucket with free throw and then a three, but Canton still found themselves down 13, 23-10 with 3: 44 remaining in the quarter. Meanwhile Metamora would shoot well by going 7-for-13 to keep their strong lead. Jena Goforth picked up the final two baskets for Canton, picking up a two pointer and then a three. Canton however would head into the half down 29-15.

Canton would get back into the game in the third quarter. Canton picked their shots and would hit on five of seven attempts. Wheeler and Katie Smith picked up the first two baskets for the Lady Giants and after a three by Wheeler, Canton now found themselves down seven at 31-24 with 2:01 remaining in the quarter. Wheeler got another basket which was followed by a steal and layup by Goforth to pull Canton to within three, 31-28 at the end of the quarter. The Lady Giants were aided by a poor shooting quarter from Metamora who hit just one of 10 shots.

Things fell apart for Canton in the final quarter. Poor shooting returned with Canton dropping just one shot on seven attempts. Metamora shot poorly as well but their four baskets in the quarter were enough as they pulled away with the 41-31 Mid Illini Conference victory.

Wheeler led the way for Canton with 17 points. Goforth followed with eight, Smith four, and Demler with two.

The Canton sophomores picked up a 33-28 win over Metamora in the preliminary contest.