Shipping Map of Antarctica Reveals Shocking Level of Travel to This Pristine Ecosystem

By Orlando Jenkinson
 2 days ago
Scientists have warned this level of travel could cause invasive species to be transported to the frozen...

IFLScience

Mysterious Structures Near Earth's Core Could Be Legacy Of Moon-Forming Impact

Thin structures that dramatically slow the passage of seismic waves have been identified where Earth’s outer core meets the mantle. New research determines these features – known as Ultra Low Velocity Zones (ULVZs) – are made of layers of different material, probably left behind from when the Earth's outer regions were a magma ocean. In particular, at least some ULVZs could have arisen from the same event that caused the Moon's formation.
Rolling Stone

‘The Fuse Has Been Blown,’ and the Doomsday Glacier Is Coming for Us All

One thing that’s hard to grasp about the climate crisis is that big changes can happen fast. In 2019, I was aboard the Nathaniel B. Palmer, a 308-foot-long scientific research vessel, cruising in front of the Thwaites Glacier in Antarctica. One day, we were sailing in clear seas in front of the glacier. The next day, we were surrounded by icebergs the size of aircraft carriers. As we later learned from satellite images, in a matter of 48 hours or so, a mélange of ice about 21 miles wide and 15 miles deep had cracked up and scattered into the sea. It...
BGR.com

Scientists just found life underneath Antarctica

When you think of Antarctica, the first thing that comes to mind is most likely that it’s a frozen wasteland. Sure, there is some life in the Antarctic world. But for the most part, the land is mostly made up of a below-freezing environment. Now, though, scientists have uncovered new life underneath the ice shelf. Don't Miss: Amazon's epic holiday deals are here and you won't believe how good they are! Life thrives under the ice shelf in Antarctica According to a new study, scientists have discovered more marine life than previously expected under the Antarctic ice shelf. The study was published this...
The Weather Channel

Australian Astronomers Capture Image of Black Hole Eruption That Extended Across a Diameter of 16 Earth's Moons

As part of an international team, Astronomers from Curtin University have produced the most comprehensive images of the Earth's nearest active black hole. The discovery, published in the Nature Astronomy journal and released to the public on Thursday, took a deep dive into the black hole at the center of the galaxy Centaurus A, about 12 million light-years away, reported Xinhua news agency.
Knowridge Science Report

Scientists find leftovers of Earth’s dramatic formation

Researchers have uncovered the most detail ever of the mysterious structures laying between the Earth’s mantle and core. This provides the strongest evidence yet they started life as an ocean of molten magma that eventually sunk. The team of international researchers, including scientists from The Australian National University (ANU),...
natureworldnews.com

Experts Discovered Gigantic Sea Monster Tagged as Earth's Largest Animal

New findings from paleontologists suggest that the Earth's largest known animals did not come from cetaceans after all. Latest study reveals that a gigantic sea creature from a species of ichthyosaurs in the early dinosaur era evolved into the world's most enormous animal, larger than the current kings of the ocean. Such beast lived 244 million years ago and weighed 40 tons measured 60 ft from nose to tail. The prehistoric dinosaur's head alone is as long as a full-grown man.
IFLScience

Unexpected Lifeforms Found Deep Beneath Antarctica's Ice Shelves

Deep below the ice shelves of Antarctica, an abundance of new and unexpected lifeforms has been discovered. They may not be big and they may not be pretty, but the surprising discovery is teaching scientists how life can persist in one of the most obscure environments on Earth. As reported...
Daily Mail

Can you spot Mount Everest? NASA astronaut shares stunning image of the massive mountain range while orbiting 250 miles above the surface aboard the ISS

Mount Everest stands 29,032 feet high, making it nearly impossible to miss on Earth - but the massive mountain is hard spot 250 miles above the surface. NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hei snapped a stunning image of Mount Everest while aboard the International Space Station (ISS) that was soaring some 250 miles above Earth's surface.
