Jamie Lynn Spears' 'Good Morning America' Appearance Branded 'Shameful' by Britney Fans

By Emma Nolan
Newsweek
 2 days ago
The younger Spears sibling, 30, sat down with Juju Chang for an interview about her upcoming memoir and her...

SheKnows

Britney Spears' Sister Jamie Lynn Is Claiming She Has No Idea Why Her Sister Would Be Upset With Her

Britney Spears’ strained relationship with members of her immediate family has become even more apparent since the “Toxic” hitmaker was finally released from her conservatorship in November. Spears has put her family on blast via social media, vulnerably sharing with her fans how hurt she’s been by their actions (or lack of action during her conservatorship). This morning, however, Spears’ younger sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, appeared on GMA to share her perspective on their fraught relationship and made some pretty surprising claims. Before diving into where she and Britney stand today, the Things I Should Have Said author shared how “happy” she...
TheDailyBeast

Britney Spears’ Ex-Hubby Back in Jail After Stalking Arrest

The man Britney Spears was married to for 55 hours is back in jail. Jason Alexander, 40, was arrested Dec. 30 in Tennessee for violating an order of protection and aggravated stalking, a law enforcement source told Page Six on Tuesday. Authorities did not say whom Alexander was allegedly stalking. It marks his third arrest in a year. He was detained at a Nashville airport over a security violation in August. He later called it an “inconvenience,” saying he had ended “up in handcuffs because of something stupid,” allegedly cutting the security line and moving into an off-limits area. He was also arrested on three misdemeanor charges in January, including driving under the influence and unlawful use of drug paraphernalia. Both times, he was held on $2,500 bonds and freed from jail. After the Dec. 30 incident, however, he is being held on a $30,000 bond, a Franklin Police Department spokesperson said. Alexander was married to Spears, a childhood friend, at a Las Vegas chapel in 2004. Spears is now engaged to personal trainer Sam Asghari.
Person
Jamie Lynn Spears
Person
Britney Spears
Person
Juju Chang
HollywoodLife

Britney Spears Dances In Plaid Short Shorts As She Gives Fans New View Of Her House — Video

Britney Spears rocked a bright red crop top and matching flannel shorts while showing off a new view of her mansion. Britney Spears is the queen of content and she always knows how to keep her social media followers coming back for more. And Jan. 3 was no different as the 40-year-old pop princess took to Instagram and shared a short clip while dancing in her home. The “Baby, One More Time” singer gave fans a glimpse at a different view inside her mansion than she typically reveals.
The Independent

Britney Spears says people have ‘no idea of the awful things’ that were done to her

Britney Spears has said her decision not to release new music is a way of saying “f*** you” to the people who took advantage of her, after having her requests to perform new songs repeatedly turned down. In an Instagram post on Monday 27 December, the pop singer said that years spent under the conservatorship that controlled her personal and business life had made her scared both of people and the entertainment industry.“I wanted to be nice but what they did to my heart was unforgivable,” Spears wrote.“I asked for 13 years to perform new songs and remixes of...
E! News

Britney Spears' Fiancé Sam Asghari Says He Auditioned for This Role in And Just Like That…

Watch: Britney Spears' Love Sam Asghari on Pursing His Acting Dreams. And Just Like That... Sam Asghari was nearly in the Sex and the City reboot. On Wednesday, Dec. 29, the 27-year-old actor, who recently got engaged to Britney Spears in September, revealed on his Instagram Story that he had auditioned for the role of Travis, Carrie's physical therapist, who appeared in the show's fifth episode.
OK! Magazine

Britney Spears & Fiancé Sam Asghari Have A Romantic Date Night At Catch After Friends Spill The Actor Is Now The 'Boss' Of Her Life

Britney Spears and her fiancé Sam Asghari had a romantic post Christmas date night. In photos obtained by TMZ, the pop star, 40, and the actor, 27, were spotted dining at the West Hollywood hotspot Catch on Monday, December 27 — the same restaurant where the two celebrated the end of her 11-year-long conservatorship last month.
Elle

Britney Spears Has Unfollowed Her Sister Jamie Lynn Spears On Instagram

Pop icon Britney Spears seems to have unfollowed her sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, on Instagram. The singer follows less than fifty people, mostly other musicians, and Jamie Lynn is no longer on the list. This is a significant moment of heightening tension in the Spears family. Since her conservatorship ended, Britney has been making more and more pointed comments online about who in her family has supported her—and who she feels failed to do so.
OK! Magazine

Jamie Lynn Spears Addresses 'Atrocious' & 'Unacceptable' Hate Comments After Britney Spears Unfollows Her On Social Media

Jamie Lynn Spears is giving an update on the horrific comments she received about her young daughters. Just one day after it was revealed her famous sister, Britney Spears, unfollowed her on Instagram, Jamie Lynn shared the very pointed message she received from a troll online who called her "white trash," and insisted they hope her daughters get "raped." The 30-year-old has two girls: Maddie, 13, and Ivey, 3.
StyleCaster

Jamie Lynn’s Husband Claims He Didn’t Know She Was Britney’s Sister at First—Where He Stands in Their Feud

Since her feud with her sister, fans have wanted to know more about Jamie Lynn Spears’ husband and where he stands in her fight with Britney. Jamie Lynn is Britney’s younger sister. She was born on April 4, 1991, and was the third and youngest child of parents Jamie and Lynne Spears. (They welcomed their first child, a son named Bryan, in April 19, 1977. Their second child, Britney, was born on December 2, 1981.) From 2005 to 2008, Jamie Lynn starred as the lead of Nickelodeon’s Zoey 101, in which she played Zoey Brooks. When she was 16 years old,...
People

Britney Spears Posts 'Symbolic' Video of Birds Being Freed from Cages

Britney Spears is looking back on her life-changing year. Spears, 40, celebrated 2021 on Thursday with a video on her Instagram account showing a truckload of birds being freed from cages and flying into the air. "SYMBOLIC of my year this year 👗👗👗👙👙👙 !!!!!⁣," she captioned the clip....
Ok Magazine

Jamie Lynn Spears Boasts About Date Night Without Her Kids As Dad Comes Under Fire For Borrowing $40K Before Britney Spears Conservatorship

Jamie Lynn Spears is enjoying her love life in the midst of more family drama. The 30-year-old took to Instagram over the weekend to celebrate a getaway trip with her husband, Jamie Watson. The pair — who tied the knot in 2014 — were in town in Solvang, Calif., to attend a wedding, marking their first trip away together without their kids.
Newsweek

