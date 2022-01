River Valley got off to a fast start, but West Shamokin responded with a run of its own as the Wolves knocked off the Panthers last night. Marky Bilson has the story. In Armagh last night, United allowed Homer Center only five points in the first half and handled the Wildcats, 58-21. The Lions outscored Homer Center 23-3 in the first quarter as Brad Felix scored 10 of his game-high 18 in the first two quarters. Felix was the only player for either team in double figures.

HIGH SCHOOL ・ 2 DAYS AGO