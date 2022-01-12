ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Müller Yogurt and Desserts senior appointment

By James Ridler
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMüller Yogurt & Desserts has strengthened its leadership team with the appointment of Toby Bevans as strategy and marketing director. Bevans joined the dairy manufacturer from coffee firm Jacobs Douwe Egberts (JDE), where he spent almost seven years across leadership roles – most recently serving as marketing director for UK and...

