COLUMBIA, S.C. — Rain is ending the weekend across the Midlands as watch a cold front moving through the region. Any rain that is falling should end for the most part by midnight with isolated showers possible as we go into the early morning hours on Monday. Cloud cover should begin to clear up by midday but, overall things look to be on the cooler side with highs struggling to reach the 50s in the afternoon.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 4 DAYS AGO