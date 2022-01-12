ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

American Women Quarters Program launches with writer Maya Angelou on coin

By Tribune News Service
PennLive.com
PennLive.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The U.S. Mint recently began shipping out a new series of quarters, including ones featuring writer Maya Angelou, making her the first Black woman to ever appear on a quarter. The new coin is part of the American Women Quarters Program, which...

www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Related
KTLA

Here are the new 2022 quarters featuring trailblazing U.S. women

Several trailblazing American women will appear on new quarters in 2022 as part of a program celebrating the accomplishments and contributions made by women. Beginning this year, and continuing through 2025, the U.S. Mint will issue up to five new designs each year, honoring the women on the reverse, or tails, side of the coins. […]
POLITICS
CNET

See the five women who'll appear on US quarters starting in February

Five women will be honored on US quarters in 2022, beginning with writer Maya Angelou, who'll appear on a coin to be issued in February. After Angelou, quarters will honor astronaut Sally Ride, Cherokee Nation chief Wilma Mankiller, suffrage movement leader Nina Otero-Warren and actor Anna May Wong. Before this...
POLITICS
Tennessee Tribune

US Mint Begins Shipping New Quarters Featuring Maya Angelou

Nashville, TN (TN Tribune)–Americans will soon be seeing the face of Maya Angelou on U.S. quarters. On Monday, the United States Mint announced it has begun shipping quarters featuring Angelou, the first of five trailblazing American women to be featured on quarters in 2022. The new quarter, available in...
DAVIDSON COUNTY, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Wilma Mankiller
Person
Maya Angelou
Person
Sally Ride
Person
George Washington
The Independent

Whoopi Goldberg says Maya Angelou deserves more than appearing on a US quarter

Whoopi Goldberg says Maya Angelou deserves to appear on higher currency. On Tuesday’s (11 January) episode of The View, the 66-year-old actor and comedian raised the topic of Angelou’s coins, which went into circulation in the US on Monday (10 January).The US mint began shipping quarters featuring the image of the late poet and activist as part of a series of currency intended to pay homage to pioneering American women. This initiative makes Angelou the first Black woman to appear on the US quarter.The quarter’s design depicts Angelou stretching her arms out, with a bird in flight behind her...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Everything you need to know about the Maya Angelou coin

A new quarter will feature civil rights activist Maya Angelou on it, making her the first Black woman to appear on a US 25-cent piece.This will be the first design produced by the US Mint in a four-year series of trailblazing women in US history. Ms Angelou’s autobiography I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings accounts how she overcame racism and trauma through literature. She’s received more than 30 honourary degrees and was given the Presidential Medal of Freedom by former President Barack Obama. She received the Literarian Award in 2013.Portraits in the "American Women Quarters Program," will include actress Anna May Wong, suffragist...
BARACK OBAMA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coins#Chinese American#American Woman#The U S Mint#The Cherokee Nation
Minnesota Reformer

Wilma Mankiller, Cherokee Nation’s first woman principal chief, to appear on U.S. quarter this year

The U.S. Mint will begin shipping quarters this year commemorating Wilma Mankiller, the first woman elected Principal Chief of the Cherokee Nation in Oklahoma. The quarters with Mankiller’s face were requested by U.S. Sen. Tina Smith of Minnesota as part of a series of quarters honoring trailblazing American women. The first coin in that series, […] The post Wilma Mankiller, Cherokee Nation’s first woman principal chief, to appear on U.S. quarter this year appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNESOTA STATE
WOOD

W. MI native is artist behind new Maya Angelou coin

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A West Michigan native is the artist behind something people across the country will have in their pockets and on their dressers. Emily Damstra is the artist who created the image on the brand-new Maya Angelou coin. “I was very excited. I was ecstatic,”...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
uticaphoenix.net

The full history of American people of color has never

Stories of people of color aren’t always found in the usual public records or data sets. Often, the stories are hidden in slave schedules and plantation accounting books. They are packed away with family secrets in an attic. They are in plain sight, carved on monuments and statues. Or they exist only in the minds and memories of our elders.
SOCIETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
Country
China
thewestsidegazette.com

African Americans and the New Deal

Americans have come a long way to secure a distinct place into the mainstream of American life. It is only fair to ask what effect, if any, the New Deal had during President Franklin Delano Roosevelt’s era to secure rights for the Blacks during the hard ti9mes of the 1930s and beyond. Judges from the today’s standards, there is much we can criticize about the New Deal/Roosevelt era. It never ceased the tremendous injustices that African Americans had to suffer daily. Some of the New Deal initiatives such the work of the Federal Housing Administration served to segregate African Americans more in Jim Crow America. It was during the height of the New Deal that the formerly invisible hand of racism was fully exposed as an issue on a national level.
POLITICS
iheart.com

What Do White Americans Owe Black People?

DePaul University Professor Jason Damian Hill is the rare academic brave enough to push back aggressively against the current "woke" culture that demonizes all white people as irredeemably racist and that uses that assumption to argue in favor of "reparations." One person likens Prof Hill's work to that of Thomas Sowell...high praise indeed. Jason's new book is called "What Do White Americans Owe Black People?" and let's just say that his conclusions put him in direct opposition to Marxist racist grifters like Ibram X Kendi.
SOCIETY
WHYY

‘White Evangelical Racism’

University of Pennsylvania professor and religion scholar ANTHEA BUTLER examines the racist roots and beliefs of the American evangelical movement in her new book, White Evangelical Racism: The Politics of Morality in America. Butler traces evangelical attitudes and activism from slavery and Reconstruction thru the civil rights era to the Trump presidency to make the case that racism is embedded in modern evangelicalism and the “Moral Majority” is really about preserving white Christian male supremacy.
RELIGION
Distractify

Emmett Till's Mother Chose an Open Casket Funeral for Her Son — It Ignited a Movement

In August 1955, then 14-year-old Emmett Till. was brutally beaten, mutilated, and murdered in Mississippi. He was killed by two white men because he was Black. His mother, Mamie Till-Mobley, insisted his casket remain open at the funeral despite the fact that his body was almost unrecognizable. The deeply difficult decision she made on that day started a movement that began to spread across the country.
SOCIETY
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
133K+
Followers
56K+
Post
47M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy