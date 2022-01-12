Berlin Film Festival Confirms Shortened In-Person Event With 50% Seating Capacity, No Parties and Receptions

"I can feel something inside of me…" IFC Midnight has revealed the official trailer for an indie horror film from the UK titled A Banquet, made by a Scottish filmmaker named Ruth Paxton. This premiered at the Toronto Film Festival last year, and hit a bunch of others including Fantastic Fest, Beyond Fest, Montclair, and London. Widowed mother Holly is radically tested when her teenage daughter Betsey experiences a profound enlightenment and insists her body is no longer her own, but in service to a higher power. Bound to her newfound faith Betsey refuses to eat, but loses no weight. The film stars Sienna Guillory, Jessica Alexander, Ruby Stokes, Lindsay Duncan, & Kaine Zajaz. TIFF adds: "Between discomforting body horror and simmering psychodrama, Paxton skillfully escalates a common [dinner table] dynamic towards the upsetting but profound parental fears of being unable to understand one's own child, what they want or need, and how to protect them from… an unforgiving world." It looks extraordinarily unsettling. So creepy.

