Nasdaq drops six percent in the first week of 2022. More pain to come?. Kim Parlee: Well, the first week of 2022 has not been kind to tech stocks, knocking off 1.5 trillion with a "T" in market capitalization of the Nasdaq. So is there more pain to come or is this a buying opportunity? Vitali Mossounov is portfolio manager at TD Asset Management. He joins me now. Vitali, always great to have you with us. I know you brought a chart, Vitali, that at least illustrates some of the underperformance that we've seen of that tech selloff that we saw at the beginning of the year. How bad was it?

STOCKS ・ 2 HOURS AGO