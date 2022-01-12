ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daytona Beach, FL

Man dies in van fire outside Daytona Beach Police Department

The Associated Press
 2 days ago

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A 55-year-old north Florida man died in a fire that began inside a vehicle at the Daytona Beach Police Department early Wednesday, officials said.

A gray 2003 Ford van pulled into the lot near the agency’s front lobby at 2:19 a.m., police said in a statement. Officers saw flames coming from the van.

The man, who was driving the van, ran from the vehicle covered in flames, the report said. He collapsed a short distance away and was later declared dead.

Firefighters put out the fire.

A preliminary investigation indicated the fire was not caused by a mechanical issue, the report said. The state fire marshal’s office is assisting in the investigation.

Police have not released the man’s identity, but said he was from Lake City, which is about 130 miles (209 kilometers) northwest of Daytona Beach.

