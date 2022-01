Ben Crawford is CEO of CentralNic, a fast-growing public tech company that provides online marketing and online presence tools globally. As organizations build out the online tools and infrastructure needed for our new digital era, there’s no doubt that internet connectivity for underserved communities remains an important issue. Many factors are currently working in combination to close the global connectivity gap. Some of these include broader and better service from telecommunication companies; increased government support for economies driven by digital skills and knowledge, rather than physical labor or natural resources; and the availability of cheaper, more powerful smartphones.

INTERNET ・ 2 DAYS AGO