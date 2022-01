PITTSBURGH (Newsradio KDKA) - Millions know him as a Libertarian-leaning, free-thinking Congressman from Texas who began his professional life as a doctor. However, many do not realize that the obstetrician from Lake Jackson, Texas is a Pittsburgh-native. He is now host of the Liberty Report....and a former Presidential candidate….I hope you enjoy this edition of ‘Kevin Battle Goes One-On-One With: Ron Paul.’