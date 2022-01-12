ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Who's required to get vaccinated in Texas? Here's what you should know

By Sneha Dey, The Texas Tribune
foxsanantonio.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTexas has been at odds with the federal government over COVID-19 vaccine mandates since President Joe Biden first rolled out requirements in the fall. The Biden administration has made vaccine mandates a flagship pandemic response measure, requiring shots for health care workers, federal contractors and the majority of federal...

foxsanantonio.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Health
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
State
Georgia State
City
Austin, TX
Wyoming News

#7. Texas

- Total number of inspections with COVID-19-related violations: 39 (5,238 total inspections) - Average number of standards cited per violation: 2.2 - Total amount of penalties issued: $288,921 ($7,408 average per establishment with violations) The state of Texas has been in the spotlight in tussles over worker safety during the pandemic. Gov. Greg Abbott issued orders challenging federal regulations that required employees to be vaccinated and expanding options for workers to be exempted. In 2020, an OSHA investigation found that Peterbilt Motor Co. fired an employee who voiced concern about being exposed to the virus at the truck manufacturer’s facility in Denton, Texas. The Department of Labor followed up with a lawsuit, demanding the company abide by a federal labor law that forbids retaliation against whistleblowers. The lawsuit sought to have the employee reinstated to his former job, with back pay and punitive damages.
TEXAS STATE
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Supreme Court blocks Biden workplace vaccine rule, allows health care workers mandate

WASHINGTON – The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday dealt a blow to the Biden administration’s fight against the pandemic, blocking a federal mandate that workers be vaccinated or regularly tested for COVID-19 — though the court allowed a separate rule requiring vaccinations for some health care workers. The two rulings represented a split victory for Republican […] The post Supreme Court blocks Biden workplace vaccine rule, allows health care workers mandate appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Nevada Current

Biden slams COVID-19 vaccine ‘lies,’ announces free at-home tests

Policy, politics and progressive commentary WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden on Tuesday urged that COVID-19 vaccine doubters stop “peddling lies” on TV and online, as the nation grapples with a rising number of cases due to the highly transmissible omicron variant. Biden also announced new federal help for testing and treatment in the states, including 500 million at-home rapid test […] The post Biden slams COVID-19 vaccine ‘lies,’ announces free at-home tests appeared first on Nevada Current.
PHARMACEUTICALS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Abbott
Person
Ken Paxton
Person
Joe Biden
FOX 4 WFTX

Expert says SCOTUS vaccine ruling is rooted in authority

To mandate or not to mandate. It's something employers across our state have been asking themselves, when it comes to vaccines in the workplace. Today the supreme court issued two rulings on the topic, hoping to provide some clarity. But those decisions also came with a bit of confusion.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Military Department#Texas Attorney General#Republican#The U S Supreme Court#Texas Army National Guard
Daily Mail

'It's up to states to do the right thing': Biden tells states to ignore Supremes and impose vax mandates anyway after SCOTUS votes 6-3 to BLOCK his federal order

President Biden urged businesses to bring in vaccine mandates on their own and pushed states to 'do the right thing' after the Supreme Court voted 6-3 to block his sweeping rules on private companies in a crushing blow to his pandemic response. The high court did however allow a vaccine...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Wyoming News

Continuing vaccine mandate could hurt health care staffing

CASPER — A vaccine mandate for health care facilities that receive federal funding will remain in place, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled Thursday, a decision that observers say has the potential to worsen existing staffing shortages at facilities across the state. The Biden administration’s mandate applies to health care facilities that receive money from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. The mandate allows for medical and religious exemptions, and it’s unclear whether health workers who refuse to be vaccinated will lose their jobs. ...
WYOMING STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
The Conversation U.S.

What Supreme Court's block of vaccine mandate for large businesses will mean for public health: 4 questions answered

The U.S. Supreme Court on Jan. 13, 2022, blocked the Biden administration’s vaccine-or-test mandate, which applied to virtually all private companies with 100 of more employees. But it left in place a narrower mandate that requires health care workers at facilities receiving federal funds to get vaccinated. The ruling comes at a time when the number of COVID-19 cases and hospitalization rates continues to soar throughout the United States as a result of the omicron variant. We asked Debbie Kaminer, a professor of law at Baruch College, CUNY, to explain the ruling’s impact. 1. What did the Supreme Court decide? The court’s...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Gableman subpoenas voting machine companies in 2020 review

MADISON - Assembly Republicans' review of the 2020 election has expanded outside of Wisconsin with subpoenas to two companies that manufacture voting machines and software. Former Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman in December issued orders to Colorado-based Dominion Voting Systems and Electronic Systems & Software of Nebraska seeking records related to the location of the companies' voting machines in Wisconsin during the primary and general elections in 2020. Gableman also seeks information about staff members who worked on Wisconsin machines or...
WISCONSIN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy