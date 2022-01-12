Camille Razat Reveals Her Favourite £10.99 Mascara

When it comes to wedding dresses, the Hilton family is clearly all on the same page: Paris, Nicky, and Kathy Hilton have all fallen for remarkably similar gowns. For their wedding nights, the sisters and their mother each opted for an elegant, classic look in long-sleeved lace dresses. Most recently, we got to see this look on Paris, who walked down the aisle in November 2021 to marry Carter Reum. Paris wore a long-sleeve gown by Oscar de la Renta, and it was impossible to ignore the similarities between her bridal look and that of her sister and mother. While Paris and Nicky have never come out and stated that they were inspired by their mother's 1970's wedding gown, one look at all of the dresses together, and it's pretty clear that Hilton minds think alike.

