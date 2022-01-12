ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston has inquired about Suns' Jalen Smith

 2 days ago
Michael Scotto: I’ve also heard former lottery pick Aaron Nesmith and guard Dennis Schroeder are also available in Boston. They’ve made several calls doing due diligence, including to Phoenix regarding Jalen Smith’s availability.

Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype

Chad Ford @chadfordinsider

ICYMI on NBA Big Board

🏀Ranking the Top Seniors in the NBA Draft Class of 2022

🏀Rookie of the Week: Ömer Yurtseven

🏀Sophomore of the Week: Jalen Smith

🏀Draft Prospect of the Week: Alex Fudge

nbabigboard.com/p/2022-prospec…12:56 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Something to remember on Jalen Smith trade rumors: Because Phoenix declined their rookie scale TO for Smith for 22-23, either the Suns or any acquiring team can only pay him a starting salary of $4.7M this summer. That has to factor into any sort of trade discussions. – 11:06 AM

Brian Robb @BrianTRobb

New: Some thoughts on the Celtics reportedly showing trade interest in Jeff Green(!?!) and Jalen Smith masslive.com/celtics/2022/0…10:14 AM

Trey Kerby @treykerby

Shoutout Jalen Smith keeping the baseline jumper alive last night. pic.twitter.com/jY5XEd87sE9:08 AM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Pretty good minutes from Jalen Smith tonight at the 4. Monty also acknowledged this is the type of matchup against a longer frontcourt where it could work, so let’s not jump the gun here lol – 8:09 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

McGee jump hook coming out of timeout

Jalen Smith in at the four. #Suns7:59 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

“It’s a tough spot for him. You’re trying to, he’s more comfortable at the five for sure. He’s even talked about that with our coaches.”

Monty Williams on Jalen Smith, who may have to play the four some tonight with Cam Johnson out with ankle injury. #Suns pic.twitter.com/NbT5qXcL5U6:38 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Monty said Jalen Smith is more comfortable as a 5, which is something they’ve talked about it, but he’s hoping he can fare well there against a Raptors team with so many longer guys – 6:06 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Deandre Ayton said he loved Jalen Smith’s scream and flex after his poster dunk on the Hornets. DA told him, “For that being your first technical foul, Monty’s gonna have to accept that one.” – 2:31 PM

Despite declining his third-year option, the Suns have had interest generate in talks to move center Jalen Smith, sources said. -via The Athletic / December 13, 2021

