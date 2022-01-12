This week in history: Gusher signals start of U.S. oil industry

KMI - Free Report) , The Williams Companies Inc (. MPLX - Free Report) are among the frontrunners in the industry that are leading the pack. The Zacks Oil and Gas - Production & Pipelines industry comprises companies that own and operate midstream energy infrastructure assets. The properties consist of extensive pipeline networks that transport crude oil, liquids and natural gas. The midstream energy players are also involved in processing and storing natural gas. The companies have interests in natural gas distribution utilities, serving millions of retail customers across North America. Some companies are ramping up investments in renewable energy and power transmission businesses. The firms invested in wind farms, solar energy operations, geothermal projects and hydroelectric facilities. Thus, with a diversified portfolio of renewable energy projects, the midstream companies have room to generate extra cash flows in addition to stable fee-based revenues from the transportation and storage assets.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 7 DAYS AGO