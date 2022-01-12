ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaumont, TX

This week in history: Gusher signals start of U.S. oil industry

By Gina
towntalkradio.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn January 10, 1901, a drilling derrick at Spindletop Hill near Beaumont, Texas, produces an enormous gusher of crude oil, coating the landscape for hundreds of feet and signaling the advent of the American oil industry. The geyser was discovered at a depth of over 1,000 feet, flowed at an initial...

www.towntalkradio.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Seekingalpha.com

EQT becomes largest U.S. producer of certified natural gas

Top U.S. natural gas producer EQT Corp. (EQT -0.1%) also has become the country's largest producer of certified natural gas, after saying it has certified most of its natural gas output under both the Equitable Origin Standard for Responsible Energy Development and the MiQ standard for methane emission. The certifications...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
WDEZ 101.9 FM

Oil eases as investors eye U.S. oil release, China demand concerns

SINGAPORE (Reuters) – Oil prices eased for a second session on Friday on growing concerns that Washington may soon act to cool prices, while movement controls in China to rein in a COVID-19 outbreak weighed on fuel demand. Brent crude futures fell 30 cents, or 0.4%, to $84.17 a...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Industry
Local
Texas Business
Beaumont, TX
Business
City
Beaumont, TX
Beaumont, TX
Industry
jwnenergy.com

Oil industry, union start labour talks as contract nears expiration

A union representing oil workers kicked off talks to reach a new national labour contract, which expires at the end of this month. Representatives of the United Steelworkers are meeting in San Antonio with Marathon Petroleum Corp., which is representing the industry, according to union president Tom Conway. Marathon declined to comment.
BUSINESS
Middletown Press

The Highest-Paying Jobs in the Oil & Gas Industry

The oil and gas industry has seen a great deal of volatility during the COVID-19 pandemic. A collapse in demand at the beginning of the pandemic in 2020 sent oil and gas prices tumbling to historic lows. More recently, supply has struggled to catch up to demand, leading to price increases in the energy sector that are driving significant inflation.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oil Company#Fuel Oil#Oil And Gas#Humble Oil#Oil Wells#American
kfgo.com

Analysis-Shrink to fit: the year Big Oil starts to become Small Oil

LONDON/HOUSTON (Reuters) – Europe’s Big Oil companies are planning to spend their windfall from high energy prices on becoming Small Oil. Surging oil and gas prices in 2021 delivered billions of dollars in profits to top oil companies, in stark contrast to the previous year when energy prices collapsed as the coronavirus pandemic hit travel and economic activity.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Axios

The oil industry's decarbonization divide

A pair of recent surveys shows how plans to curb emissions have only partially taken hold in the oil-and-gas industry. Driving the news: The Kansas City Fed's latest quarterly poll of firms headquartered or located in its district found that 45% had a plan to reduce CO2 emissions and 41% had a plan to cut methane.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Zacks.com

3 Oil Pipeline Stocks to Gain on the Prospering Industry

KMI - Free Report) , The Williams Companies Inc (. MPLX - Free Report) are among the frontrunners in the industry that are leading the pack. The Zacks Oil and Gas - Production & Pipelines industry comprises companies that own and operate midstream energy infrastructure assets. The properties consist of extensive pipeline networks that transport crude oil, liquids and natural gas. The midstream energy players are also involved in processing and storing natural gas. The companies have interests in natural gas distribution utilities, serving millions of retail customers across North America. Some companies are ramping up investments in renewable energy and power transmission businesses. The firms invested in wind farms, solar energy operations, geothermal projects and hydroelectric facilities. Thus, with a diversified portfolio of renewable energy projects, the midstream companies have room to generate extra cash flows in addition to stable fee-based revenues from the transportation and storage assets.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
investing.com

Commodities Week Ahead: Oil Starts Year Up On OPEC; Gold Clings To $1,800

Oil's first week of the year could be very much like the opening week of 2021, where positive OPEC+ action could put a firm floor under a market not entirely out of the ‘pandemic-woods.’. A year ago, crude prices began January on optimism that forthcoming COVID-19 vaccines would defeat...
TRAFFIC
MarketWatch

Baker Hughes reports biggest weekly rise in U.S. oil-drilling rigs since October

Baker Hughes on Friday reported that the number of active U.S. rigs drilling for oil was up by 11 to 492 this week. That followed a rise of just one oil rig the week before, and marked the biggest weekly climb since October, Baker Hughes data show. The total active U.S. rig count, which includes those drilling for natural gas, climbed by 13 to 601, according to Baker Hughes. Oil prices continued to trade higher in Friday dealings, finding support as worsening tensions between Russia and Ukraine raised concerns over a potential disruption to global crude supplies. February West Texas Intermediate crude was up $1.78, or 2.2%, at $83.90 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

Natural-gas futures extend losses as EIA says U.S. supplies stand above the 5-year average

The U.S. Energy Information Administration reported on Thursday a hefty weekly decline in U.S. natural-gas supplies, but said total inventories stand above their five-year average. Domestic supplies of natural gas fell by 179 billion cubic feet for the week ended Jan. 7, according to the EIA. That compared with the average decline of 177 billion cubic feet forecast by analysts polled by S&P Global Platts, which pegged the five-year average supply decline for the period at 155 billion cubic feet. Total stocks now stand at 3.016 trillion cubic feet, down 199 billion cubic feet from a year ago, but 72 billion cubic feet above the five-year average, the government said. Following the data, February natural gas declined by 41.6 cents, or 8.6%, at $4.441 per million British thermal units. Prices were at $4.465 shortly before the data.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

EIA reports a weekly drop in U.S. crude stocks, gasoline inventories rise

The Energy Information Administration reported on Wednesday that U.S. crude inventories fell by 4.6 million barrels for the week ended Jan. 7. On average, analysts had forecast a fall of 1.6 million barrels, according to a poll conducted by S&P Global Platts. The American Petroleum Institute on Tuesday reported a 1.1 million-barrel decline, according to sources. The EIA also reported weekly inventory increases of 8 million barrels for gasoline and 2.5 million barrels for distillates. The S&P Global Platts survey expected supply gains of 3 million barrels for gasoline and 2 million barrels for distillates. The EIA data showed crude stocks at the Cushing, Okla., Nymex delivery hub edged down by 2.5 million barrels for the week. February West Texas Intermediate crude was up $1.25, or 1.5%, at $82.47 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It traded at $82.08 before the supply data.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Explainer: Oil price spike leaves limited options for Biden

NEW YORK, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Two months after U.S. President Joe Biden announced an unprecedented effort among major oil consuming economies to work together to bring down rising fuel prices, prices are again approaching multi-year highs. And Biden has few options to stop the rally. Global benchmark Brent crude...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
investing.com

U.S. Oil Stockpiles Fell by 4.5 Million Barrels Last Week: EIA

Investing.com — Investing.com -- U.S. oil stockpiles fell more than expected in the latest week, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday. Crude inventories dropped by 4.553 million barrels last week, compared with analyst expectations for a draw of 1.904 million barrels. Distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and heating...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy