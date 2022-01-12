Lakers expressing interest in Gary Trent Jr.

Michael Scotto: The Los Angeles Lakers have been doing their due diligence around the league, and expressed interest in Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr., according to league sources. One of several players they’ve checked in on. However, I don’t see a deal happening between those teams at this time since it would likely have to involve Talen Horton-Tucker and Kendrick Nunn from a salaries perspective.

Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype

Payal Doshi @PayalDoshiTV

Can we take a second to admire Gary Trent Jr.’s poncho.

Just keeping warm in the T.Dot. – 9:24 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Raptors 48 #Suns 46 H

PHX: Crowder 16 (4-of-8 3s). Team: 47.4% FG (6-of-16 3s). 10 turnovers (led to 13 Raptors points).

TOR: Siakam 13, VanVleet 12, Anunoby 11. Team: 44.7% FG (4-of-18 3s). 30 paint points.

OUT: Scottie Barnes (knee), Gary Trent Jr (ankle) Cam Johnson (ankle) – 8:36 PM

Michael Grange @michaelgrange

Raps lead 48-46 vs Suns after a well-played first half. And I have say it, whatever cape/hoodie/blanket thing Gary Trent Jr. is wearing on the bench, I think he’s on to something. – 8:32 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Scottie Barnes (knee) and Gary Trent Jr. (ankle) OUT vs. #Suns tonight. – 5:48 PM

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

Scottie Barnes (right knee soreness) Gary Trent Jr. (Left ankle swelling) will not play vs. Phoenix tonight. – 5:47 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

No Scottie Barnes or Gary Trent Jr. for the Raptors, per head coach Nick Nurse – 5:47 PM

Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob

Scottie Barnes (right knee soreness) and Gary Trent Jr. (left ankle swelling) are both considered questionable for the game against the Suns tomorrow. – 1:55 PM

Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050

Scottie Barnes (right knee soreness) and Gary Trent Jr. (left ankle swelling) are both questionable for tomorrow’s game vs Phoenix. – 1:53 PM

Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose

Scottie Barnes and Gary Trent Jr are questionable for tomorrow’s game – 1:52 PM

Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer

Raptors have been using a center-less starting lineup, as Nick Nurse noted pregame, but with Gary Trent Jr. a late scratch, conventional center Khem Birch is starting at the 5 for Toronto. Listed at 6-9, 233 pounds – 6:05 PM

Michael Grange @michaelgrange

