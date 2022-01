If you've ever worried whether you can have the flu and COVID at the same time, the headlines about "flurona" may have sent you into a fresh panic. Israel's first case of what some have called "flurona," has been reported, where a patient was doubly diagnosed with both infections — influenza and COVID-19. Note that "flurona" is not an official medical term or condition. Thankfully the patient, who was an unvaccinated, pregnant woman only experienced mild symptoms and has been released from the hospital, according to the Times of Israel.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 10 DAYS AGO