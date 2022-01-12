Danilo Gallinari available for a first-round pick?

Michael Scotto: Danilo Gallinari is available for a first-round pick on the trade market or could be packaged in a bigger trade, according to rival executives. It’ll be interesting to see if Gallinari is packaged with John Collins as part of a potential Ben Simmons trade package.

Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Danilo Gallinari @gallinari8888

F O C U S 👀

#GoHawks pic.twitter.com/QRM75VXCce – 12:28 PM

Danilo Gallinari @gallinari8888

#LaSettimanaDelGallo 📅🐔 pic.twitter.com/FfBQzTcKcF – 7:00 AM

Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson

Clips play their tribute to Lou (in street clothes and inactive today) and his former Clipper teammate Gallo checks in for the Hawks. – 3:51 PM

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

Google Translate version (always a little on the rough side) of an Italian interview with Danilo Gallinari: sport-sky-it.translate.goog/nba/2022/01/09… – 2:25 PM

Emiliano Carchia @Sportando

Danilo Gallinari says he would love to remain in Atlanta till the end of the season sportando.basketball/en/danilo-gall… – 11:35 AM