Reynolds proposes 4% flat tax for Iowa, announces bonuses for teachers and law enforcement

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(The Center Square) – Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds on Tuesday proposed a tax cuts omnibus in her fourth Condition of the State speech. “Under these high ceilings, next to this marble, among these columns and portraits, it’s tempting to believe that nothing good happens unless we legislate it, regulate it, or...

Western Iowa Today

Reynolds Could Propose Additional Changes to Iowa Unemployment

(Des Moines, IA) — New work search requirements for laid off Iowa workers who’ve qualified for unemployment benefits go into effect Monday. Governor Kim Reynolds is hinting she’ll propose more changes. Iowa’s Republican governor said, “the unemployment code was written a long, long, long time ago when we were in a much different position, and today we need to incentivize work, not pay people to stay home.” Starting January 10th, those who’ve qualified for unemployment checks will have to prove they’ve applied for at least three jobs each week in order to keep the benefits. The state’s Workforce Development agency has hired 18 new case managers who’ll advise the newly unemployed of career training and job openings. Reynolds says there are more job openings that people on unemployment in the state. She will outline her legislative priorities in the annual “Condition of the State” message on Tuesday night.
DES MOINES, IA
kniakrls.com

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds Announces Grant Funding

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds has announced that Indianola is one of 17 communities to receive grant funding in regards to water quality projects, through the Wastewater and Drinking Water Treatment Financial Assistance Program. Indianola received $500,000 for the construction of the state-of-the-art Water Resource Recovery Facility that is planned to begin service in spring of 2022. The Wastewater and Drinking Water Treatment Financial Assistance Program receives a portion of the tax on metered water and had more than $6 million available for allocation in 2021. Grants will be awarded through the program on an annual basis through 2039.
INDIANOLA, IA
KCRG.com

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds introduces plan for 4% flat rate income tax

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Governor Kim Reynolds laid out her legislative priorities for the 2022 session during the annual “Condition of the State” address Tuesday evening. Reynolds introduced a bill that would eliminate tax brackets and set a flat, 4% rate for individual income tax. It would...
IOWA STATE
Des Moines Business Record

Reynolds calls for flat income tax rate, revamping of unemployment system in Condition of the State

Gov. Kim Reynolds delivers her Condition of the State speech Tuesday night in the Iowa House of Representatives. Photo by Kelsey Kremer, Des Moines Register. Gov. Kim Reynolds proposed restructuring the state’s tax system, eliminating a complex series of tax brackets in favor of a flat 4% rate for all individual income taxpayers Tuesday in her Condition of the State address where she focused on bolstering the state’s workforce.
IOWA STATE
crawfordcountynow.com

Governor DeWine, Lt. Governor Husted announce proposal to provide $250 million to Law Enforcement, First Responders

COLUMBUS—Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted Thursday announced details of a new proposal that would invest hundreds of millions of dollars into initiatives to protect Ohio’s citizens from violence and support first responder resilience and recovery. The proposal would award $250 million in American Rescue...
OHIO STATE
Bladen Journal

State’s new laws include lower income taxes, checks on mental health of law enforcement

RALEIGH — Lower state income taxes and stronger mandates addressing the mental health of law enforcement officers in North Carolina take effect with the new year. Among the roughly 20 laws going into effect in whole or in part on Saturday were the start of a multiyear reduction in the individual income tax rate and another round of higher income deductions.
RALEIGH, NC
iheart.com

Gov. Reynolds Previews Flat Tax and More During Condition of the State

(Des Moines, IA) -- Throughout the 2022 Condition of the State, Governor Kim Reynolds outlines where Iowa is, and features plans on where she'd like the state to go. During the 2022 Iowa Legislative session, Iowa's governor wants to see an overhaul in the state's income tax system. Specifically, Reynolds introduced a flat tax bill.
IOWA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Indiana House set to limit COVID-19 vaccine policies at Hoosier businesses

The Indiana House could vote as soon as Tuesday to approve a controversial plan restricting Indiana companies from imposing a COVID-19 vaccine requirement on their employees — even as coronavirus infections surge across the Hoosier State. The Republican-controlled chamber made two minor revisions to House Bill 1001 Thursday, setting...
PUBLIC HEALTH
iowastartingline.com

Economist: Reynolds’ ‘Flat Tax’ Benefits Rich, Puts Burden on Poor

Iowa’s proposed flat tax rate will have a major winner: The Rich. Gov. Kim Reynolds’ proposal to create a 4% flat tax rate over four years would benefit higher earners, according to longtime Iowa State University economist Dave Swenson. “You’re going to get a shifting of the tax...
IOWA STATE
seehafernews.com

Central Wisconsin Plan: Give Bonuses For Signing Up As Law Enforcement Officers

One plan being discussed would pay police officers for their experience if they agree to relocate to Wisconsin. Local law enforcement and state lawmakers met Tuesday in Wausau to talk about legislation addressing staffing shortages. The bill would offer two thousand dollars to existing officers and 10,000 to new officers.
WAUSAU, WI
idahoednews.org

Statehouse roundup, 1.11.22: Little proposes phasing out teacher bonus plan

Gov. Brad Little wants to phase out a teacher bonus program to help cover insurance costs for all K-12 employees. Alex Adams, the head of Little’s Division of Financial Management, walked legislative budget-writers through the insurance plan Tuesday morning. Little wants to put another $105 million of state tax...
IDAHO STATE
KGLO News

Reynolds says deductions, credits remain in her 4% ‘flat tax’ plan

DES MOINES — Governor Kim Reynolds says her 4% flat tax plan would make Iowa’s income tax system simpler and might one day lead the way to zero — no state income tax. “I think we’re working our way there,” Reynolds said Wednesday during an interview with Radio Iowa. “…Every year, we’ll take a look at the revenues, we’ll take a look at expenditures, see where we’re at and then see what those next steps look like.”
IOWA STATE
WDAM-TV

Teachers waiting to see which pay raise proposal becomes law

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Teachers spoke out and state legislators listened. This legislative session is off to a promising start with two significant pay increase proposals for teachers. Here is what the state senate proposes for a pay increase:. Minimum starting salary of $40,000 after year two of the...
MISSISSIPPI STATE

