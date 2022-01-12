Coby White available, Patrick Williams off limits for Bulls

Michael Scotto: Chicago is open to upgrading their roster but doesn’t want to part with Patrick Williams. However, Coby White is available for the right upgrade, according to rival executives.

Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype

Nikola Vučević just picked up a technical foul arguing a no-call in Coby White’s defense. – 9:03 PM

Coby White is back out from Bulls locker room and sitting on bench. He took a shot to the face earlier in the first quarter, Billy Donovan used a timeout to sub him – 8:34 PM

Coby White took a clobbering to the head attempting to make an offensive rebound on that last play.

He was staggering quite a bit and didn’t even attempt to play through it, kept touching his face while calling for a sub then took off immediately for the locker room. – 8:28 PM

Coby White just took an inadvertent shot to the face and asked out of the game clearly shaken up with 3:08 left in the first quarter. – 8:28 PM

Coby White is really growing as a player…on offense. Now he needs to make strides on the other end. Thinking about looking more into this for an article this week. – 9:34 AM

Final: Mavericks 113, Bulls 99

LaVine and DeRozan score 20 points each. Coby White chips in 13 off the bench

Luka Doncic logged a 22-14-14 triple-double. Dallas won second half 59-44

Bulls’ longest win streak in 11 years ends at nine. Record falls to 26-11 – 9:37 PM

Patrick Williams … film critic? They need to do something to keep him busy … but is a return near?

Nice help here from Coby White and DeMar DeRozan on Doncic. DeRozan stunting to shrink the driving gap, White providing low man rim protection.

This has been some of the secret sauce to the Bulls defense. Get flawed help defenders in position early so they can impact the play. pic.twitter.com/s7Xnutnylt – 8:17 PM

Beyond any scoring, the energy Coby White brings to this Bulls lineup is truly invaluable. Just running himself ragged on both ends every time he gets on the court. – 8:02 PM

Another example of Coby White attacking a closeout and getting an open 3 for Troy Brown Jr. – 7:59 PM

Patrick Williams’ left-wrist cast is off, replaced by a removable brace. Billy Donovan called the surgery Williams underwent “incredibly detailed,” adding that the focus now is to build back strength and range of motion with left wrist/forearm

(1/2) – 6:23 PM

Following the offseason additions of Ball, DeMar DeRozan and Alex Caruso, White could be expendable. “I think Coby could get moved if they feel like they need a piece,” as one NBA executive predicted. “I like Coby. He’s a guy who needs to get to a situation where he can play.” -via HoopsHype / October 24, 2021