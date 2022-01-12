ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celtics would like Jeff Green back

 2 days ago
Michael Scotto: The Boston Celtics have expressed interest in re-acquiring forward Jeff Green, league sources told HoopsHype. Green was coached by Brad Stevens in Boston.

Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype

Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto

Sources: The Boston Celtics have expressed interest in acquiring Denver Nuggets forward Jeff Green. Plus, updates on Dennis Schroder and Aaron Nesmith with colleague @Yossi Gozlan on the @Jorge Sierra podcast. hoopshype.com/lists/nba-trad…12:11 PM

Brian Robb @BrianTRobb

New: Some thoughts on the Celtics reportedly showing trade interest in Jeff Green(!?!) and Jalen Smith masslive.com/celtics/2022/0…10:14 AM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Total games with a negative plus-minus on the season:

Bol – 5

Davon Reed – 6

Nikola Jokić – 10

Aaron Gordon – 12

Monte Morris – 13

PJ Dozier – 14

Zeke Nnaji – 15

Bones Hyland – 15

Will Barton – 15

Austin Rivers – 17

Jeff Green – 20

JaMychal Green – 21

Facu Campazzo – 30 – 1:28 AM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

First quar—I mean halftime rotations for the Nuggets as they lead the Clippers 41-28:

-Fewest points Nuggets have given up in a half this year. 5-0 when they give up 45 points or fewer.

-12 points and 6 rebounds for AG, who looks great on both ends

-Jeff Green: 9 pts on 12 fga pic.twitter.com/79zAVFMdZz11:42 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MdBOD_0djW8sQu00

Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson

The Nuggets lead the Clippers 41-28 at the half.

Gordon leads all scorers with 12 pts, Jeff Green has 9 and Jokic is balanced with 7/4/8.

Everyone on Denver looks like Bruce Bowen as Denver has their best defensive half off the season.

What’s your message to the team? – 11:41 PM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Nuggets are 1-13 from 3-point range. A Zeke Nnaji 3 is Denver’s only made basket from outside the paint. Jeff Green is somehow already 4-11 from the floor in 10 minutes and 0-3 from deep. – 11:17 PM

Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs

Every time I see Uncle Jeff leap out of the gym I think about Paul Millsap’s athleticism leaving him like a ghost crossing to the other side. Glad to have Jeff Green, but I would have liked to see Millsap with these kind of hops in a Denver uni those last couple years. – 11:14 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Jeff Green in the middle of the floor is the best bench offense the Nuggets can possibly ask for. – 11:14 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

Jeff Green’s now got 8 points on 4-of-10 shooting. No other Nugget with more than four shots. Don’t think he’s got a problem coming off the bench. – 11:14 PM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Jeff Green is sort of taking over? And Ivica Zubac has three fouls while being hit in the face a couple times by the ball. – 11:13 PM

Adam Mares @Adam_Mares

Jeff Green utilizes his vertical so well. Such a great in-game dunker. – 11:05 PM

Adam Mares @Adam_Mares

“My goodness. That man played for the Sonics!”

😂 Hilarious call from the Clippers broadcast after that Jeff Green dunk. – 11:04 PM

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn

Full audio of The Woj Pod with Denver’s Jeff Green on the 10th anniversary of his life-changing open heart surgery: Spotify: https://t.co/QB6SLIva9n pic.twitter.com/HWHiGSKFSo10:42 AM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kqM6K_0djW8sQu00

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn

The Woj Pod with Nuggets’ Jeff Green: 10th anniversary of life-changing open heart surgery, the scar, KD/Russ/Harden Thunder, KG’s Celtics, playing with Jokic’s genius, why he wants to play into his 40’s, much more:

Spotify: spoti.fi/33jqN4K

Apple: apple.co/3fb86mi10:29 AM

NESN

NBA Rumors: Celtics Interested In Trade For This Ex-Boston Player

Could a known quantity produce unexpected benefits for the Boston Celtics?. The Celtics are interested in re-acquiring veteran forward Jeff Green, Hoopshype’s Michael Scotto reported Wednesday on the HoopsHype podcast, citing NBA sources. Green has started 24 games for the Denver Nuggets this season, proving at age 35 he remains a solid NBA contributor.
NBA
CBS Boston

Celtics Reportedly Interested In Another Reunion With Jeff Green, Along With Trading For Suns Big Man Jalen Smith

BOSTON (CBS) — Brad Stevens could turn to an old friend to help bolster the Celtics’ depth ahead of the NBA trade deadline. Boston is reportedly interested in acquiring Jeff Green from the Denver Nuggets. That comes via Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, who discussed a number of trade rumors on the HoopsHype Podcast on Wednesday. In addition to Green, Scotto said the Celtics also have eyes on Suns big man Jalen Smith, whom they’ve expressed interest in acquiring over recent weeks. Smith would make a lot more sense for Boston, given that he’s a 21-year-old former lottery pick averaging 7.5 points and...
NBA
NBC Sports

Report: Two Celtics trade targets and players available in deals

NBA trade season has arrived, and the Boston Celtics appear open for business. The Celtics have expressed interest in reuniting with Denver Nuggets forward Jeff Green, Michael Scotto of Hoops Hype reported on his podcast Wednesday, citing league sources. Scotto also reports Boston has made several "due diligence" calls around...
NBA
FanSided

Boston Celtics: This 3-team trade lands Dennis Shroder on the NY Knicks

Per Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer, the Boston Celtics could have three Dennis Schroder trade destinations lined up ahead of the February 10th NBA trade deadline:. There’s a strong possibility Dennis Schroder is traded ahead of the deadline. Boston is expected to avoid the tax and therefore likely won’t be able to afford the point guard this offseason, which was also why the Celtics moved Daniel Theis to the Bulls last season. New York, Cleveland and Dallas have been mentioned as potential destinations for Schroder.
NBA
MassLive.com

Celtics show trade interest in Jeff Green, Jalen Smith, doing ‘due diligence’ on several players (report)

Brad Stevens appears to be looking to bolster his frontcourt ahead of the trade deadline and may be turning to a familiar face to do so. League sources tell Michael Scotto of Hoopshype that Boston has expressed interest in Nuggets forward Jeff Green and Suns big man Jalen Smith in recent weeks. The team is also reportedly doing their ‘due diligence’ on a number of players amid a 20-21 start to the regular season.
NBA
numberfire.com

Jeff Green starting for Nuggets Thursday in place of inactive JaMychal Green

Denver Nuggets guard/forward Jeff Green will start Thursday in the teams' game against the Portland Trail Blazers. JaMychal Green has been starting as of late, but that will not be the case on Thursday. He has been ruled out due to personal reasons. In his absence, it'll be Jeff Green that gets the nod at power forward next to Nikola Jokic down low.
NBA
tonyspicks.com

Boston Celtics vs Philadelphia 76ers 1/14/2022 Picks Predictions Previews

The Philadelphia 76ers are hosting the Boston Celtics at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia on Friday, January 14, 2022, at 19:00 ET in this all-Eastern battle between two teams coming off opposite outcomes in their last games. The Sixers are coming off a defeat that snapped their previous seven-game winning streak, while on the other hand the Celtics have three consecutive wins.
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

This Cavs-Celtics Trade Lands Dennis Schroder in Cleveland

One of the biggest surprises to this point in the 2021-22 NBA season has been the sudden rise of the young Cleveland Cavaliers, but injuries have not been kind to them on the year. Not only did Collin Sexton go down with a torn meniscus in his left knee in...
NBA
CBS Boston

Marcus Smart Ruled Out For Friday’s Celtics-76ers Clash After Landing In Health And Safety Protocol

BOSTON (CBS) — Friday night’s Celtics-76ers game will not include another Marcus Smart vs. Joel Embiid battle. Smart has been ruled out after being placed in Health & Safety Protocols on Thursday. Smart is now the 15th member of the Celtics to enter protocol this season. The Celtics point guard was initially classified as questionable on Thursday’s injury report, but was downgraded to out Friday morning. He missed Wednesday’s win in Indiana with a thigh contusion, which was Boston’s first victory without him this season. The team is 1-3 when he doesn’t play, and now will have to go without him in...
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

This Celtics-Pelicans Trade Is Focused On Jaylen Brown

The Boston Celtics are underperforming this year. Recent reports have revealed that they are unwilling to split up the NBA star duo of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, but what if they changed their minds? The team is currently under .500, which is far worse than what most expected this team to be.
NBA
FanSided

Celtics news & rumors: Tatum, Brown thriving; Jalen Smith on the radar

With the NBA Trade Deadline looming and rumors buzzing, Boston Celtics young duo Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are starting to play their best basketball…at the same time. As the theme of the first half of the NBA season has been whether the two young All-Stars can play together, both have faced criticism individually, but as a tandem on the court, they are starting to refute that argument with their play on the court.
NBA
Yardbarker

Danny Green's Status for Celtics Matchup on Friday

Philadelphia 76ers veteran forward Danny Green has struggled to stay healthy throughout the 2021-2022 season. After appearing in the first seven games of the season, Green missed three-straight games due to a physical setback. Ever since last season, Green’s had a lingering hip issue. However, his hamstring has given him issues this season and caused him to miss chunks of games.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Celtics Brad Stevens talks possible Isaiah Thomas return

The Boston Celtics are on a bit of a run, winning each of the last three games, including two against the Indiana Pacers. This is the exact type of form the team needs ahead of its next two games, against the Philadelphia 76ers and the Chicago Bulls. It may also be the kick they need to add at the trade deadline instead of selling off pieces like guard Dennis Schroder.
NBA
FanSided

Boston Celtics rumors: Cs interested in a Jeff Green reunion

With the trade deadline quickly approaching, the Boston Celtics have a decision to make: Do they try to improve their roster as is, attempting to make a run at the playoffs this year, or do they stand pat, hoping to retool next offseason?. With MassLive’s Brian Robb reporting that the...
NBA
