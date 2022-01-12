Celtics would like Jeff Green back

Michael Scotto: The Boston Celtics have expressed interest in re-acquiring forward Jeff Green, league sources told HoopsHype. Green was coached by Brad Stevens in Boston.

Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype

Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto

Sources: The Boston Celtics have expressed interest in acquiring Denver Nuggets forward Jeff Green. Plus, updates on Dennis Schroder and Aaron Nesmith with colleague @Yossi Gozlan on the @Jorge Sierra podcast. hoopshype.com/lists/nba-trad… – 12:11 PM

Brian Robb @BrianTRobb

New: Some thoughts on the Celtics reportedly showing trade interest in Jeff Green(!?!) and Jalen Smith masslive.com/celtics/2022/0… – 10:14 AM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Total games with a negative plus-minus on the season:

Bol – 5

Davon Reed – 6

Nikola Jokić – 10

Aaron Gordon – 12

Monte Morris – 13

PJ Dozier – 14

Zeke Nnaji – 15

Bones Hyland – 15

Will Barton – 15

Austin Rivers – 17

Jeff Green – 20

JaMychal Green – 21

Facu Campazzo – 30 – 1:28 AM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

First quar—I mean halftime rotations for the Nuggets as they lead the Clippers 41-28:

-Fewest points Nuggets have given up in a half this year. 5-0 when they give up 45 points or fewer.

-12 points and 6 rebounds for AG, who looks great on both ends

-Jeff Green: 9 pts on 12 fga pic.twitter.com/79zAVFMdZz – 11:42 PM

Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson

The Nuggets lead the Clippers 41-28 at the half.

Gordon leads all scorers with 12 pts, Jeff Green has 9 and Jokic is balanced with 7/4/8.

Everyone on Denver looks like Bruce Bowen as Denver has their best defensive half off the season.

What’s your message to the team? – 11:41 PM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Nuggets are 1-13 from 3-point range. A Zeke Nnaji 3 is Denver’s only made basket from outside the paint. Jeff Green is somehow already 4-11 from the floor in 10 minutes and 0-3 from deep. – 11:17 PM

Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs

Every time I see Uncle Jeff leap out of the gym I think about Paul Millsap’s athleticism leaving him like a ghost crossing to the other side. Glad to have Jeff Green, but I would have liked to see Millsap with these kind of hops in a Denver uni those last couple years. – 11:14 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Jeff Green in the middle of the floor is the best bench offense the Nuggets can possibly ask for. – 11:14 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

Jeff Green’s now got 8 points on 4-of-10 shooting. No other Nugget with more than four shots. Don’t think he’s got a problem coming off the bench. – 11:14 PM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Jeff Green is sort of taking over? And Ivica Zubac has three fouls while being hit in the face a couple times by the ball. – 11:13 PM

Adam Mares @Adam_Mares

Jeff Green utilizes his vertical so well. Such a great in-game dunker. – 11:05 PM

Adam Mares @Adam_Mares

“My goodness. That man played for the Sonics!”

😂 Hilarious call from the Clippers broadcast after that Jeff Green dunk. – 11:04 PM

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn

Full audio of The Woj Pod with Denver’s Jeff Green on the 10th anniversary of his life-changing open heart surgery: Spotify: https://t.co/QB6SLIva9n pic.twitter.com/HWHiGSKFSo – 10:42 AM

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn

The Woj Pod with Nuggets’ Jeff Green: 10th anniversary of life-changing open heart surgery, the scar, KD/Russ/Harden Thunder, KG’s Celtics, playing with Jokic’s genius, why he wants to play into his 40’s, much more:

Spotify: spoti.fi/33jqN4K

Apple: apple.co/3fb86mi – 10:29 AM