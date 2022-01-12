ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC 272: Jorge Masvidal vs. Colby Covington welterweight match announced as headliners

Cover picture for the articleFormer friends Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington will have the chance to settle their differences inside the cage. The two — one of the biggest rivalries currently in the UFC — have been announced...

mmanews.com

Leon Edwards Reacts To Covington/Masvidal UFC 272 Booking

Leon Edwards had to add his two cents in when Covington vs. Masvidal was announced. Some big news was announced on Tuesday afternoon as UFC 272 had a new headliner. In a surprising twist, the event will now have a non-title fight featuring Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal as the main event. Fight fans all over the world began to express either their interest or disappointment in this match-up. Leon Edwards was the latter group.
punditarena.com

Michael Bisping finds major flaw in Colby Covington vs Jorge Masvidal bout

Michael Bisping gives his take on Colby Covington vs Jorge Masvidal. While Colby Covington vs Jorge Masvidal may be the most exciting fight that can be made at the moment, Michael Bisping believes that the UFC are making a big mistake. Bisping believes that the fight has plenty of potential,...
Jorge Masvidal
Kamaru Usman
Colby Covington
Las Vegas Herald

MMA icon battered five separate victims in Vegas hotel brawl

Former multiple-time UFC title challenger Chael Sonnen has been served with five battery citations stemming from a recent incident in which he allegedly beat up five separate people during a furious row in a Las Vegas hotel. Retired fighter Sonnen, 44, who has become one of mixed martial arts' more...
MMA Fighting

Morning Report: Joe Rogan laments Amanda Nunes’ performance at UFC 269: ‘It’s inexcusable to be that tired in the second round’

This past weekend, Julianna Peña authored one of the biggest upsets in UFC history when she submitted Amanda Nunes at UFC 269 to become the new women’s bantamweight champion. As with any major upset, the conversation quickly turned to whether Nunes, who was a -1000 favorite heading into the fight, had taken the challenger lightly, and UFC commentator Joe Rogan seems to think that was part of it.
dexerto.com

Island Boys make new song for Jake Paul’s rematch with Tyron Woodley

Internet sensations the Island Boys have put a new spin on their viral song of the same name just for Jake Paul’s upcoming rematch with UFC champ Tyron Woodley. The Island Boys are kind of taking over the internet right now. The rap duo, who are identical twins (minus...
The Independent

UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou punches man in groin in trailer for new Jackass movie

The trailer for the new Jackass film previews a scene in which UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou punches an unsuspecting man in the groin.Jackass Forever, which is released next month, is the latest instalment in the series of films known for its stunts and pranks.And one such stunt in the upcoming movie features Ngannou punching Jackass crew member Ehren McGhehey in the groin.“Francis hits harder than any heavyweight in MMA [mixed martial arts],” says Jackass co-creator Johnny Knoxville in the film’s trailer. “I told Ehren it was a lightweight.”Ngannou is then seen walking around a corner and into McGhehey’s...
mmanews.com

Chael Sonnen Detained For Battery In Las Vegas, Jon Jones Reacts

Former UFC title challenger Chael Sonnen was detained for battery after an alleged hotel brawl in Las Vegas. TMZ Sports was among the first to report the news. Sonnen was given five misdemeanor battery charges after allegedly getting into a physical altercation with a couple at the Four Seasons hotel.
ClutchPoints

Former UFC fighter drops truth bomb on Dana White and Jake Paul

Jake Paul and Dana White have been feuding for what feels like forever. The UFC President has recently been challenging Paul and going back and forth with him. Former UFC fighter, Brendan Schaub, explained what the feud between the two men really means. He thinks Dana White is threatened by Jake Paul.
bjpenndotcom

John McCarthy slams Francis Ngannou’s former coach for breaking “code” and leaking sparring footage: “Shame on you”

John McCarthy has slammed Fernand Lopez for threatening to release sparring footage between Francis Ngannou and Ciryl Gane. Later this month at UFC 270, Francis Ngannou will defend his UFC heavyweight title against Ciryl Gane in one of the most highly-anticipated heavyweight bouts in years. The two men were formerly teammates under the guidance of Fernand Lopez, until Ngannou left the gym in search of pastures new.
ClutchPoints

Francis Ngannou has bonkers boxing demand for new contract

Francis Ngannou is heading into his possible last fight in the UFC when he defends his heavyweight title on January 22. The Cameroonian heavyweight recently revealed some of the demands he has for his new contract, they involve boxing. Francis Ngannou isn’t simply motivated by money, he has always wanted...
The Independent

Charles Oliveira targets fights with fellow UFC champions Kamaru Usman and Alexander Volkanovski

UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira has expressed a desire to move up and down across weight classes to challenge for more titles.After a retiring Khabib Nurmagomedov relinquished the lightweight belt in late 2020, Oliveira knocked out Michael Chandler last May to win the vacant gold, before submitting Dustin Poirier in December to retain it.While the Brazilian’s next fight looks likely to be a lightweight title defence against Justin Gaethje or Conor McGregor, Oliveira is eyeing potential clashes with welterweight champion Kamaru Usman and featherweight title holder Alexander Volkanovski.Oliveira, who competed at featherweight before moving up to 155lbs, told MMA...
