Virtual meeting to be held for inflatable dam

SUNBURY — The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) invites the public to attend a virtual town hall meeting regarding the Adam T. Bower Memorial Inflatable Dam at Shikellamy State Park.

The purpose of this meeting is to provide updates about the project delays, what to expect regarding the impacted activities and to provide more information about the work plan moving forward.

The event will be held from 2 to 3:00 p.m. Jan. 18 and will be accessible on Microsoft Teams Live Event Platform. There will be a question and answer session at the end of the meeting.

The meeting will be recorded and made available on the park website within 48 hours of the meeting and will remain accessible for 30 days. The link to the event will be posted to the Shikellamy State Park website: https://www.dcnr.pa.gov/StateParks/FindAPark/ShikellamyStatePark/Pages/default.aspx.