Tennessee State

Wild hogs are running hog-wild

By LARRY WOODY larrywoody@gmail.com
cheathamcountyexchange.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAbout a half-century ago, the Tennessee Game & Fish Commission spent lot of money stocking wild hogs. Now the Commission’s successor, the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, is spending a lot of money trying to get rid of them. Wild hogs were initially promoted by the Agency as one...

www.cheathamcountyexchange.com

