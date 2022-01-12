Boil water advisory issued for town of Boone after water main break

Boil water advisory

BOONE, N.C. — A boil water advisory is in effect for the town of Boone after a water main break Wednesday morning.

Officials said the rupture happened around 3 a.m. on King Street near the Earth Fare grocery store. The break caused a water system pressure loss throughout the town.

Town officials said residents should boil any water they consume, including water used when brushing teeth or washing dishes. People should boil water for one minute to kill any disease-causing organisms in the water.

[ ALSO READ: Nearly half of Charlotte impacted by ‘historical’ water main break ]

Officials also asked that people conserve water when possible or to use bottled water. They could not say when the advisory would be lifted.

One lane of King Street is closed but is expected to reopen by 3 p.m.

Water customers may hear banging in the pipes and see cloudy water when water service is restored, officials said, but residents should not be alarmed as the water should clear up within minutes.

Officials have not said what caused the water main to break.

Check back on wsoctv.com for updates.

(WATCH BELOW: ‘The ultimate sacrifice’: 2 fallen deputies laid to rest in Boone)

©2022 Cox Media Group