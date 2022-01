Old School RuneScape has today launched its January 5 update on all platforms, so here’s the full list of changes and fixes with this patch. Today’s the day, as Nex: The Fifth General has made her return into the Old School version of RuneScape. After her original release back in 2011 on the main version of RuneScape, those who prefer the old version of the game can finally take her on. She’s even received an array of changes based on community feedback, so she should hopefully feel better to take on than she did back then. Just be ready to get 79 others to help you tackle this challenge. Without further adieu, here’s everything new with the January 5 update for Old School RuneScape!

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 DAYS AGO