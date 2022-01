Louisville Metro Government has hired a director of innovation. Eric Burnette, former senior policy advisory at Louisville Forward, was appointed to the newly-created position at the start of the year. Previously, the responsibilities of the role fell to Grace Simrall, chief of civic innovation and technology, but as the city's innovation work has matured and expanded, there was a need for another person dedicated to the efforts.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO