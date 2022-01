HUDSON, Ohio — A lawsuit filed Monday in the Summit County Court of Common Pleas looks to stop the Hudson City School District from what a group of parents claims is "unequal treatment" of students in regard to masking and quarantine guidelines for students exposed to COVID-19. The suit, filed on behalf of three parents with students in the school district, alleges that masks do not prevent or stop the spread of COVID-19 and that the current quarantine policies enforced by the district discriminate against unvaccinated students and students with mask exemptions.

