It’s time for another adventure, and on this occasion, it’s in the Oasis. So what are you waiting for? Jump into Valor Legends, build a team from more than 70 heroes, and prove your strategical prowess in this idle RPG. All you need to do is select where to place your heroes. They take care of the rest, though this may spell your doom if they’re under-leveled. Valor Legends offers plenty of content for not only lone wolves, but also players with a competitive streak too.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 9 DAYS AGO