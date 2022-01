Portland (OR), US – Global Energy Transmission Co. (GET) enables battery-powered drones to fly forever by safely and quickly recharging while still in flight. Drones simply hover for a few minutes in one of our large wireless charging areas produced by GET Wireless Charging Station, which can be installed kilometers apart along flight routes, and inside. GET’s solution elevates drone-driven applications to a new level of autonomy, while providing high utilization of the drones, enhanced security, and all-weather operations. AirGo and GET have agreed to work on lightweight and energy-efficient solutions for the drone delivery industry, such as smart and fully automated delivery platform.

