ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manitou Springs, CO

Manitou Springs Police arrest former teacher, coach at Manitou Springs High School

By Dani Birzer
KXRM
KXRM
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fk0Wu_0djW65Lo00

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. – In early December of 2021, the Manitou Springs Police Department began to investigate a report of unlawful sexual assault on a child in 2009-2010 by a former teacher and soccer coach named Matthew Barton, age 53, at the Manitou Springs High School.

Manitou Springs school district issues alert to staff and parents regarding former teacher’s arrest

The investigation led to an arrest warrant being issued of Barton on six counts of the felony crime of Sexual Assault on a child by One in a Position of Trust on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022. Barton turned himself into the Criminal Justice Center in the late evening of the same date.

Courtesy of Manitou Springs Police Department.

Barton no longer works at Manitou Springs High School as of 2011. The police department said that the Manitou Springs School District has been fully cooperative with the investigation.

If any member of the public has any information on the case or Mr. Barton, they are asked to reach out to the Manitou Springs Police Department at 719-685-5407.

The MSPD is encouraging parents to continue to maintain close and transparent relationships with their children in order to have discussions about situations like this one. If you ever believe that your child was sexually assaulted, reach out to your local law enforcement agency.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KXRM

Woman chased, gunned down in front of Pueblo Dollar General

PUEBLO, Colo. – A woman is dead after police say she was chased and gunned down in front of a business Friday night. At approximately 8:00 p.m., Pueblo police were dispatched to the Dollar General located at 818 E. 4th Street. When officers arrived, they found a woman who had been shot to death. According […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

FOUND: Missing Colorado Springs women and children found safe

COLORADO SPRINGS — A 33-year-old woman and her two children, both boys, ages 3 and 10, missing from Colorado Springs since Jan. 8, 2022, was confirmed safe Saturday, Jan. 15, according to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office. Tanya Bebb, 33, disappeared on Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, from the 4000 block of North Curtis Road […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Manitou Springs, CO
Crime & Safety
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
City
Manitou Springs, CO
KXRM

Local authorities apprehend suspect connected to multi-county hotel and business robberies

COLORADO SPRINGS — Authorities believe they have captured the person responsible for multiple hotel and business robberies across Southern Colorado. Since Dec. 11, the Colorado Springs Police Department’s Robbery Unit has been investigating a pattern of hotel and business robberies in Monument, Colorado Springs, and Fountain. On Jan. 13, detectives identified a suspect and took […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Pueblo police arrest man with 14 out-of-state felony convictions

PUEBLO, Colo. — A man with 14 felony convictions has been arrested after Pueblo police discovered he had a gun. On Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, Pueblo police contacted Derek Brandon Smits, 42, in the 900 block of E. 11th St. in reference to criminal activity. Police determined that Smits had a handgun in his possession. […]
PUEBLO, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sexual Assault#A Position Of Trust#Mspd
KXRM

Custer County Sheriff’s Office investigating deadly stabbing

CUSTER COUNTY, Colo. — A man is dead and two other men have been detained after a stabbing in Westcliffe. Around 5:30 Friday morning, the Custer County Sheriff’s Office was called to Granada Court where a man was reportedly injured. When deputies arrived, they found three men, one of which had stab wounds and was […]
CUSTER COUNTY, CO
KXRM

Caught on Camera: Thieves steal hot tub from Colorado Springs business

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is searching for two brazen thieves who were caught on camera stealing a hot tub. A FOX21 News viewer, Byron Weatherby of Weatherby Electric, L.L.C., shared Ring security camera footage of thieves stealing a hot tub from Colorado Springs-based business Backyards & Billiards. At least two […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KXRM

WATCH: Boulder County Sheriff’s Office releases dramatic video of Marshall Fire response

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office has released bodycam footage captured by deputies during the Marshall Fire. YouTube videos show deputies performing door-to-door evacuations, helping residents gather their belongings and animals, evacuating stores, and driving through heavy smoke and fire. Several videos show deputies ushering people into their cars and shouting directions […]
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
KXRM

Horse photographed during Colorado wildfire recovering

DENVER (AP) — Pinned down by fast-approaching flames and overcome with smoke near homes on a small road with no outlet, Colorado State Patrol Master Trooper Travis Hood and his partner Trooper Shane Johnson began to wonder about their safety. They had arrived at the scene of the Marshall fire on Dec. 30 and heard […]
COLORADO STATE
KXRM

KXRM

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Fox 21 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Colorado Springs area on fox21.com.

 https://www.fox21news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy