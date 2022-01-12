Cambria official: COVID-19 testing site 'a well-oiled machine'

Nearly 200 people had come through The Johnstown Galleria’s COVID-19 testing site by 5 p.m. Tuesday, its first day of operation.

“Things are going well,” said Art Martynuska, Cambria County Emergency Management Agency coordinator.

Although the 200 tests, even with an hour to go in Monday’s clinic, was well below the test site’s capacity of 450 tests a day, Martynuska called it a “good turnout.”

The testing site is one of several around the state provided by the Pennsylvania Department of Health in partnership with AMI Expeditionary Healthcare. It was organized locally by the county, 1889 Jefferson Foundation for Population Health and the Cambria-Somerset COVID-19 Task Force.

The AMI team now in Johnstown is the same group that operated a testing clinic at the Reliant building on Broad Street in January 2021, Martynuska said. He commended the company for its expertise.

“They are a well-oiled machine,” he said. “They do it all over the state. They have it down to a science.”

A walk-in testing option planned for The Galleria site was scrapped after organizers saw parking and traffic concerns, he said, adding the drive-thru site has capacity to handle up to 450 tests a day.

“We have two lanes,” Martynuska said. “We can handle pretty much anything that comes at us.”

Allie Byers, task force member and communications coordinator for the 1889 Jefferson Foundation, said traffic flow seemed to be moving smoothly early Tuesday afternoon when she visited the site to photograph the event.

The site will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday. The location is at the rear of the mall, between the food court entrance and the old Sears store in the driveway directly behind the building.

The new testing site opened as COVID-19 cases in Pennsylvania took a breather in their steady climb since last month.

Tuesday’s update by the Pennsylvania Department of Health had 22,245 new cases. That’s the smallest one-day increase in more than a week, but would have been a new record on Dec. 30.

There were 213 new deaths in the state update, bringing Pennsylvania’s totals to 2,316,537 cases and 37,899 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

Cambria County added 220 cases and four deaths, Somerset County added 86 cases and four deaths, Bedford County added 37 cases with no deaths, Blair County added 91 cases and six deaths, Indiana County added 55 cases and five deaths, Clearfield County added 119 cases and four deaths, Centre County added 182 cases and two deaths and Westmoreland County added 403 cases and seven deaths.

Hospitalizations continue to trend upward, the state report showed, with 7,149 inpatients being treated for COVID-19 in Pennsylvania hospitals. That includes 1,112 patients under intensive care and 669 on ventilators.

Across Cambria, Somerset, Bedford and Blair county hospitals, there were 177 COVID-19 patients. One week ago, statewide hospitalizations totaled 6,187, including 151 in the four-county area.

Combining Tuesday’s numbers on the state and Philadelphia department of health websites shows there are now 8,060,387 Pennsylvanians fully vaccinated. Vaccine providers have administered 20,074,807 doses, including 2,833,781 boosters.