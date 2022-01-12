ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taking The High Road: As Road Rage Incidents Increase, There Are Ways To Avoid Them

Cover picture for the articlePITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Road rage: it’s nothing new but it’s becoming increasingly more dangerous. It used to just be resolved with a blaring horn, a hand gesture, or a rolled-down window. Now, increasingly, guns are getting involved and it ends with deadly results. It is the...

wccbcharlotte.com

Police: Motorcyclist Shot, Killed In Road Rage Incident

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — A North Carolina police department says motorcyclist was shot and killed in what’s being described as a road rage incident. A news release from the Fayetteville Police Department says officers sent to a location in the center of the city at around 12:31 p.m. Monday found that an unidentified man riding a motorcycle had been shot.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
State
Pennsylvania State
ValleyCentral

Driver arrested after reports of road rage incident in Brownsville

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Police Department has arrested a man after receiving calls from a driver being chased and hit multiple times by another vehicle. Mark Anthony Morua was arrested Friday by Brownsville PD for the offense of Aggravated Assault with a Motor Vehicle. According to the Brownsville Police Department, a driver “called […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
CBS DFW

Teen Arrested After Cops Say He Pointed Firearm At Victim During Road Rage Incident

HARRIS COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – Eighteen-year-old Jeshurun Williams was arrested for allegedly pointing a Crossman BB gun at a victim during a road rage incident, police said. Jeshurun Williams (credit: Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4/Facebook) It happened on Jan. 10 in the 19100 block of Louetta Road. The victim told deputies that while traveling down Mueschke Road he saw Williams driving recklessly. Williams then got out of his car and pulled out his BB gun. At the time, the victim didn’t realize the handgun was a BB gun. Jeshurun Williams (credit: Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4/Facebook) “Jeshurun Williams was arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail, charged with aggravated assault. His bond was set at $20,000 out of the 232nd District Court,” said Constable Mark Herman.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
villages-news.com

Villager arrested after allegedly punching woman in road rage incident

A Villager was arrested after allegedly punching a woman in an apparent road rage incident. The woman was driving on County Road 466A in Wildwood at about 12:45 p.m. Thursday when a blue Mazda cut in front of her and began “brake checking” her, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. She said she almost rear ended the Mazda several times due to the driver’s erratic behavior.
WILDWOOD, FL
#Kdka
WBRE

State police: Man charged with terroristic threats for road rage incident

DUNMORE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are charging a man with terroristic threats after they say he threatened an off-duty officer with a pistol during a road rage incident. According to the Pennyslnvia State Police (PSP), an off-duty officer, Trooper Michael Lohman, was driving on Keystone Industrial Park Drive Thursday afternoon around 2:00 p.m. when he […]
DUNMORE, PA
kgns.tv

Traffic incident escalates into road rage at shopping center

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A traffic incident escalates into a physical altercation at a shopping center parking lot. The incident happened on Thursday at around 7:30 p.m. when Laredo Police received a call about a disturbance near the 7000 block of Springfield Avenue which is behind the Target shopping center.
LAREDO, TX
WBRE

Scranton Police remove firearm from vehicle after road rage incident

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Scranton Police Crimes Officers conducted a traffic stop and removed a gun from a vehicle with a two-year-old child in the back seat. Police say they were in the area of South Main Avenue and Luzerne Street when they came in contact with a vehicle matching the description of a […]
SCRANTON, PA
ABQJournal

Man charged in 2021 road rage killing

Detectives arrested a man accused of fatally shooting another man with a rifle over a fender bender outside a methadone clinic in early 2021. Adelio Gallegos Jr., 41, is charged with an open count of murder and tampering with evidence in the Jan. 25 death of 63-year-old Mike Guerra. Gallegos was booked into the Metropolitan Detention Center on Thursday night.
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
WTHR

Road rage incident led to I-465 shooting, suspect charged

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana State Police is sharing details about a road rage incident that led to a shooting on the west side of Indianapolis. Michael Weir told police he was driving south on Interstate 465 in the center lane, near Crawfordsville Road, on Monday, Jan. 3 around 3:15 p.m. when he saw a light gray- or silver-colored Chevrolet Malibu driving in the left lane behind him.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wcluradio.com

Road rage incident sends two to jail

GLASGOW — A road rage incident near Park City Monday sent two men to jail. A deputy with the Barren County Sheriff’s Office stumbled upon a wrecked vehicle along Louisville Road in Park City around 11:07 p.m. Russell W. Stroud, 40, was near the wrecked car. He was...
PARK CITY, KY
KTVU FOX 2

Oakland man charged in San Francisco shooting road rage incident

SAN FRANCISCO - An Oakland man faces federal weapons and drug charges after allegedly firing at a driver who backed into his car in San Francisco.in November. Wilmer Arteaga, 29, was charged on Friday for possession of a loaded pistol and more than 40 grams of fentanyl, according to prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney’s Office and the Drug Enforcement Administration.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KSAT 12

Driver shot in car on Highway 281 near downtown in apparent road rage incident

SAN ANTONIO – A man was shot in an apparent road rage shooting Monday afternoon on Highway 281 near downtown. According to San Antonio police, a Dodge Ram pickup rear-ended a Lexus car around 1 p.m. at an undisclosed location. The drivers of both vehicles pulled over to the shoulder of southbound Highway 281 near the Interstate 35 south exit near the Pearl, and they both contacted the police to report the accident.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
WLKY.com

LMPD: Man shot on Watterson Expressway in possible road rage incident

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man was shot while traveling on the Watterson Expressway on Monday, according to Louisville Metro Police. Around 11:45 a.m., LMPD Fourth Division officers responded to a report of a shooting and arrived at the 3000 block of South Third Street. That is between Churchill Downs and Cardinal Stadium. There, they found a man in his 20s with a gunshot wound to his arm.
LOUISVILLE, KY
thebee.news

Police Investigate Road Rage Shooting Incident

On January 7, 2022 at approximately 12:33 a.m., the Lake Havasu City Police Department responded to the 3100 block of Palo Verde N. in reference to a road rage incident that led to a shooting. The victim reported that the suspect had been tailgating them near the intersection of Palo Verde Blvd. N. and Kiowa Blvd. N. During the incident, the suspect exited his vehicle with a firearm and discharged four rounds into the tailgate of the victim’s vehicle. The suspect then fled the area. No injuries were reported during the incident. Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Unit responded to the scene and conducted the investigation.
LAKE HAVASU CITY, AZ
New Haven Register

Police: Man punched driver in Westport road rage incident

WESTPORT — A Rhode Island man has been accused of assaulting another driver during a road rage incident stemming from an accident on Interstate 95 last month, police said. Nathan Ocampo, 24, of Providence, was arrested Sunday on a warrant, charging him with second-degree assault of an elderly person, Westport police said. He was released on $50,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in Stamford Superior Court on Jan. 19.
WESTPORT, CT

