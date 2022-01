Theft, fraudulent use of credit cards (felony): Orange Place. Police responded to Slyman’s Tavern on the afternoon of Jan. 3, where they met with a Bedford Heights woman who said she had used her CashApp credit card to make a to-go purchase shortly after noon. After leaving, she got an alert that someone had subsequently made two unauthorized purchases on her card of $62 and $50.

