Berlin Film Festival Confirms Shortened In-Person Event With 50% Seating Capacity, No Parties and Receptions

By Naman Ramachandran
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Berlin Film Festival will go ahead as an in-person event, albeit with seating capacity in movie theaters reduced to 50% and without any parties or receptions. The dates of the fest have also been adjusted, with the 72nd Berlinale running only from Feb. 10-16, rather than for the full 11...

BERLIN (AP) — The Berlin International Film Festival is going to take place next month in person despite rising virus numbers in Germany, especially in the capital. The festival management said Wednesday that strict pandemic measures would be applied to the 72nd edition of one of the world's most famous film festivals. Only people who have already been vaccinated against the coronavirus or have recently recovered from an infection will have access. In addition, daily rapid test and masks will be required for everyone attending. Movie theater attendance will be reduced to 50% capacity and all parties and receptions — usually an essential highlight of the festival — will be canceled.
