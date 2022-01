A Cleveland man, 38, called police at about 8:30 a.m. Jan. 7 and said another driver had threatened him. The man said he was driving his Toyota Corolla on Front, in the northern end of town, when a Hummer traveling behind him honked. He said the Hummer’s driver had been maneuvering aggressively behind him and tailgating him.

