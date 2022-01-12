New initiative rewards seatbelt wearers in Daviess County

DAVIESS CO, Ky (WEHT) – The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office is taking a different approach to seatbelt awareness.

Deputies will now reward people wearing their seatbelts by handing out t-shirts that say “I was caught wearing my seatbelt.”

The sheriff’s office says seat belt usage in Kentucky is below the national average.

In 2020 they say more than half of deadly accidents involved people not buckling up.

Public response to the initiative has been mixed.

