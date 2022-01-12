ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Avoiding Road Rage (Pt. 2)

cbslocal.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMany find themselves dealing with aggressive drivers, honking horns, tailgating,...

pittsburgh.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Miami

Road Rage Shooting On Turnpike Lands Two In Hospital; Suspect On The Loose

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE (CBSMiami) – A shooting on the Florida Turnpike that left two people hurt is being called a road rage incident. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the incident took place shortly before 1:00 p.m. on the southbound lanes of the Turnpike in the area of the Golden Glades Interchange in Northwest Miami-Dade. The driver of the Honda, who was struck by gunfire on Turnpike in the area of the Golden Glades Interchange, drove to the Miami-Dade police department’s Northside Station for help. (CBS4) FHP investigators say a blue Honda Civic and a silver Chevrolet sedan were involved in some sort of...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
CBS Sacramento

Van Swerves To Avoid Hitting Animal, Crashes Into Utility Pole In Carmichael

CARMICHAEL (CBS13) — No injuries have been reported after an early morning crash that saw a rental van hit a telephone pole in Carmichael on Thursday. The crash happened a little after 3 a.m. along the 4800 block of Manzanita Avenue. California Highway Patrol says the van driver reported that they tried to avoid hitting an animal in the road, leading the vehicle to strike the pole. SMUD crews are now checking on the damage to the pole. One lane of traffic along Manzanita Avenue was closed through the early morning hours.
CARMICHAEL, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Road Rage#Kdka
CBS Pittsburgh

Taking The High Road: As Road Rage Incidents Increase, There Are Ways To Avoid Them

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Road rage: it’s nothing new but it’s becoming increasingly more dangerous. It used to just be resolved with a blaring horn, a hand gesture, or a rolled-down window. Now, increasingly, guns are getting involved and it ends with deadly results. It is the unknown that we all have to be on the lookout for, no matter how angry another driver makes us, we have no idea what we are dealing with. The death of a 59-year-old woman, Holly Vadella, in what police described as a road rage incident on New Year’s morning in Rostraver, is just the...
TRAFFIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy