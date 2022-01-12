First Commonwealth Bank Holding Virtual Hiring Fest

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Thousands of Pennsylvanians will get nearly $67 million in debt canceled after a settlement with one of the nation’s largest student loan servicers. Navient is canceling $1.7 billion in debt and paying $95 million in restitution on loans owned by almost 66,000 people across the country, Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced Thursday. Nearly 2,500 borrowers in Pennsylvania will see their debts canceled, and about 13,000 will get $3.5 million in restitution payments, Shapiro’s office said. The settlement, joined by a coalition of 39 attorneys general, resolves allegations that Navient guided borrowers into expensive...

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO